Buakaw braces for bare-knuckle battle against Turk
Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek will fight Turkish kickboxer Erkan Varol in a bare-knuckle boxing match at CentralWorld in Bangkok on Saturday.
The venue was changed from Rajadamnern Stadium to CentralWorld. They will fight in a squared circle ring in bare-knuckle boxing.
The match has been designed as a fast-paced and exciting fight, inspired by Broughton's rules that fighters must put their toes on the line, a distance of three feet from the opponent.
Apart from this fight, the competition “BKFC Thailand 3: Moment of Truth” on Saturday will feature 12 more matches with 24 fighters.
The match will not be broadcast on television, but it can be viewed via the BKFC application or the website https://referral.bareknuckle.tv/BKFCThailand from 6pm.
Tickets will be sold at the venue or at Thai Ticket Major soon.
