Power P.K. Wins 5th Straight Local Crown Following Latest SAT-TWT OPEN Victory
Patcharajutar Kongkraphan proved that she has been one of the hottest players on domestic tours this season as she reigned supreme after the final round of the 7th Bt2.5 million SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking at Kabin Buri Sport Club in Prachinburi on Friday.
The 30-year-old from Khon Kaen won all her four previous events in Thailand between July and August - two in the 4th and 5th circuits of the SAT-TWT Opens at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course and Lake View Resort and Golf Club and the other two occurred at the Springfield Village and Spa in Petchaburi and Vintage Club in Samut Prakarn.
She carded a final round of 65 (eight birdies and one bogey) to win on 18-under-par 198, five strokes ahead of Arpichaya Yubol.
“I played unbelievably well. I felt good with my iron. With the confidence that I’m having at the moment, I can shoot scores whenever opportunities open ajar,” said Patcharajutar or P.K. who has won all her latest five tournaments on homesoil. She also landed at tied fourth in the Simone Asia Pacific Cup in Indonesia two weeks ago.
“Everything about my game went pretty smoothly. I was so focused today and barely gave my opponents any chance to breathe on my neck,” added the former world top 80.
“Even I have been on a winning streak in Thailand, I never expect to do more as I’m more concerned with what I have to do on the greens. I give my all in every tournament I enter. However, it would be nice if I keep winning,” added Patcharajutar who received the winner’s cheque of Bt367,500. Thus far, she has 16 professional wins under her belt.
Arpichaya, 20 from Saraburi started with an early bogey on the second hole before rebounding to shoot seven birdies for a 66 and a total 13 under-par-203.
“I had so many birdies. I couldn’t be happier with my game. I feel more confident after I came back from playing in Europe,” said Arpichaya who again had to settle at second on the Thai WPGA Tour after her runner-up positions in the first and second circuits last year. She took home Bt233,440 as the runner-up.
Posting a lone third finish on 12 under-par-204 was Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong who also signed off at this position on the Thailand Mixed event last Sunday.
The next Thai WPGA Tour, the 8th SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking which offers an overall prize money of Bt2.5 million, will next stop at the Rancho Charnvee Country Club in Nakhon Ratchasima between September 28-30. A total of 10 SAT-TWT Open events are scheduled for the 2021-2022 season.
The SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking is sponsored by the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fund, Siam Commercial Bank, P Overseas Steal (Public Company Limited) and Kabin Buri Sport Club in Prachinburi. Fans can catch up with news updates on ThaiWPGA Facebook Fanpage or at www.thaiwpga.com.