Power P.K. Wins 5th Straight Local Crown Following Latest SAT-TWT OPEN Victory

She carded a final round of 65 (eight birdies and one bogey) to win on 18-under-par 198, five strokes ahead of Arpichaya Yubol.

“I played unbelievably well. I felt good with my iron. With the confidence that I’m having at the moment, I can shoot scores whenever opportunities open ajar,” said Patcharajutar or P.K. who has won all her latest five tournaments on homesoil. She also landed at tied fourth in the Simone Asia Pacific Cup in Indonesia two weeks ago.

“Everything about my game went pretty smoothly. I was so focused today and barely gave my opponents any chance to breathe on my neck,” added the former world top 80.

“Even I have been on a winning streak in Thailand, I never expect to do more as I’m more concerned with what I have to do on the greens. I give my all in every tournament I enter. However, it would be nice if I keep winning,” added Patcharajutar who received the winner’s cheque of Bt367,500. Thus far, she has 16 professional wins under her belt.