New Liverpool FC kit features nod to Thailand

Liverpool kick off this season’s Champions League away to Napoli on Wednesday night (2am Thursday Thai time).

The club has also commissioned a custom-made banner by fan and flag-maker Mark Sweatman, which features 97 stars, representing each away victory or trophy win in Europe.

The new kit’s shirt features the 97 emblem encased by the Eternal Flames emblazoned on the nape of the neck in memory of those who lost their lives at Hillsborough.

Thailand is also woven into the fabric, with the “Side by Side” logo on the reverse marking the partnership between LFC Foundation and Right to Play. The “Side by Side” project uses the power of sport and play to help vulnerable children in Bangkok and Senegal.