New Liverpool FC kit features nod to Thailand
Liverpool FC have unveiled their new third kit – with a nod to Thailand – ahead of the opening match of their Champions League campaign this week.
The new teal-coloured kit takes inspiration from the flags and banners that fans have unfurled during famous victories in Europe for decades.
Liverpool kick off this season’s Champions League away to Napoli on Wednesday night (2am Thursday Thai time).
The club has also commissioned a custom-made banner by fan and flag-maker Mark Sweatman, which features 97 stars, representing each away victory or trophy win in Europe.
The new kit’s shirt features the 97 emblem encased by the Eternal Flames emblazoned on the nape of the neck in memory of those who lost their lives at Hillsborough.
Thailand is also woven into the fabric, with the “Side by Side” logo on the reverse marking the partnership between LFC Foundation and Right to Play. The “Side by Side” project uses the power of sport and play to help vulnerable children in Bangkok and Senegal.
Meanwhile the back of the shirt features a new LFC name and number style, which takes inspiration from Liverpool’s historic street signs.
The kit is printed with water-based inks as an eco-friendly sustainable option and will be worn for cup competitions and friendlies. The third kit lettering is white with a red outline.
This season’s third kit is available in men’s, women’s and junior sizes, and in a match and stadium version.