Mane joined Germany’s defending champions in June after leaving Liverpool for a fee of £35 million (1.49 billion baht).

Liverpool fans and media are blaming the team’s poor start to the season on Mane’s absence. The forward scored 120 goals in 269 appearances for the Reds, helping them win Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, EFL Cup, and UEFA Super Cup. He opened his account for Bayern in his debut match on July 30 with a goal in the 5–3 victory over RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup. He bagged his first Bundesliga goal a week later in the 6-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

According to German tabloid Bild, the Senegal international spent one hour and 45 minutes meeting fans at Bayern Munich’s Säbener Strasse training ground on Sunday.

A smiling Mane gave selfies, signed an autograph, and even chatted with die-hard Bayern followers.

