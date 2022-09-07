New Chelsea owners fire coach Tuchel

The club released a statement that said: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club.”

Tuchel brought the club huge success with UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

However, the club has earned only 10 points in six games in the 2022–23 Premier League with three wins, one draw, and two losses.

Chelsea FC also said: “As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.“