Thai Superstar Stamp gets first world title challenger

The Thai megastar faces friend and former teammate Denice Zamboanga at ONE’s blockbuster June 8 event, which takes place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

The pair were originally slated to lock horns at ONE 166: Qatar earlier this month.

Stamp made history when she claimed an emotional world title win over South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee in September. The 26-year-old became the first athlete to win world titles in three separate disciplines with the third-round stoppage.