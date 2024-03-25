Tawanchai and Nattawut to run it back for a world title 

This time, Tawanchai puts his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line when the Thai superstars meet in the co-main event at ONE 167 on June 8. The show is set to go down at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

The first instalment of Tawanchai v Nattawut went down as one of the most memorable battles of 2023. Tawanchai walked away with the unanimous decision after a pulsating three rounds under kickboxing rules.

While all three judges sided with Tawanchai, the combat sports world was divided by the ultra-close battle. Some believed that “Smokin Jo” had done enough to secure the win.

Nattawut’s performance at ONE Fight Night 15 was even more impressive because he stepped in on short notice to replace an injured Superbon Singha Mawynn.