Tawanchai and Nattawut to run it back for a world title
Tawanchai PK Saenchai and “Smokin” Jo Nattawut will face off again in one of the most anticipated rematches in recent memory.
This time, Tawanchai puts his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line when the Thai superstars meet in the co-main event at ONE 167 on June 8. The show is set to go down at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.
The first instalment of Tawanchai v Nattawut went down as one of the most memorable battles of 2023. Tawanchai walked away with the unanimous decision after a pulsating three rounds under kickboxing rules.
While all three judges sided with Tawanchai, the combat sports world was divided by the ultra-close battle. Some believed that “Smokin Jo” had done enough to secure the win.
Nattawut’s performance at ONE Fight Night 15 was even more impressive because he stepped in on short notice to replace an injured Superbon Singha Mawynn.
Tawanchai has since defended the featherweight Muay Thai strap one time. The 24-year-old was at his best in a unanimous decision win over former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon this past December.
Nattawut was also back in action in the same month when the 34-year-old turned out another classic at ONE Fight Night 17. This time, he came out on the right side of the scorecards after a three-round war with ultra-tough American Luke Lessei.
The rematch between Tawanchai and Nattawut promises fireworks because both men have the luxury of a full fight camp and have become well acquainted inside the ring.
ONE 167’s main event features Stamp Fairtex, who defends her ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title for the first time.
The Thai megastar battles No.2 contender and former Fairtex Training Center stablemate Denice Zamboanga.