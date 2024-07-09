Enhances Signal for Naga Worship Ceremony in Nakhon Phanom

True Corporation, a leading telecom-technology company in Thailand, is moving forward to strengthen its 5G and 4G networks to support significant traditional festival in the Isan region, thereby bolstering Thai tourism.
According to True Corporation, data usage nationwide grew by approximately 9% in May 2024 compared to the same period last year (YoY).
In the Isan region, data usage grew by more than 3%. Additionally, the latest report from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) for May estimates that Nakhon Phanom Province welcomed over 168k visitors, both Thai and international.
Prathet Tankuranun, Chief Technology Officer of True Corporation Plc., said, "We have meticulously planned and designed our network to handle the increased usage during important festival in Isan. We are particularly focused on reinforcing our signal for the Bun Luang and Phi Ta Khon Festival in Loei and the Naga Worship Ceremony in Nakhon Phanom, which are culturally significant events attracting a large number of tourists."
For the Phi Ta Khon Festival, held from July 7-9, 2024, in Dan Sai District, Loei Province, True has deployed special solutions, including mobile signal expansion vehicles (COWs) at key locations, temporary signal towers, and parameter adjustments to accommodate the increased demand.
"We are focusing on enhancing mobile network performance around Dan Sai District Office, where the parade starts, and along the parade route ending at Wat Pho Chai. We are also covering performance stages and surrounding areas to ensure seamless connectivity," Prateep explained.
For the Naga Worship Ceremony, held from July 7-13, 2024, at the Naga Monument in Mueang Nakhon Phanom District, True Corporation has installed additional temporary signal sites to cover major tourist attractions and main activity areas, along with parameter adjustments to handle the increased network usage.
"We anticipate a large number of people coming to pay their respects to the Naga Monument. Therefore, we have made special preparations to ensure smooth network usage, whether for taking photos, sharing videos, or live streaming the event," Prathet added.
True has also prepared a team of engineers to monitor and maintain network quality 24/7 from the Business and Network Intelligence Center (BNIC).
"The preparation of our network for these festivals not only enhances the mobile experience for attendees but also supports cultural tourism and promotes Thailand's soft power to a global audience," Prathet concluded.
With True Corporation's advanced communication technology and services, attendees of these major Isan festivals can be confident in their ability to connect and share their memorable experiences via a high-performance mobile network throughout the events.