Enhances Signal for Naga Worship Ceremony in Nakhon Phanom

True Corporation, a leading telecom-technology company in Thailand, is moving forward to strengthen its 5G and 4G networks to support significant traditional festival in the Isan region, thereby bolstering Thai tourism.

According to True Corporation, data usage nationwide grew by approximately 9% in May 2024 compared to the same period last year (YoY).

In the Isan region, data usage grew by more than 3%. Additionally, the latest report from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) for May estimates that Nakhon Phanom Province welcomed over 168k visitors, both Thai and international.