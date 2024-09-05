New Surin Elephant Museum is a primer on the world of this pachyderm

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 05, 2024

A new cultural attraction, the Surin Elephant Museum, has opened its doors in Surin province. This innovative museum offers visitors a unique opportunity to learn about the rich history and culture of elephants in Thailand.

The museum, established by the Dr. Thiam Chokwattana Foundation, showcases the deep connection between humans and elephants through interactive exhibits and informative displays. 

Visitors can explore four distinct zones, each offering a different perspective on the elephant's world:

  • Chang Luang Elephant House: Delve into the historical significance of elephants in Thai society, particularly their role in warfare. Learn about the legendary war elephants of the past and the domestication of elephants in Thailand.
  • Interesting facts about elephants: Discover fascinating insights into the biology, behaviour, and ecology of elephants. Learn about the differences between Asian and African elephants and the latest scientific research on these remarkable creatures.
  • Primitive elephants: Take a journey back in time to the prehistoric era and explore the evolution of elephants from their ancient ancestors. See fossil displays and interactive exhibits that bring the story of these ancient creatures to life.
  • Elephant gallery: Explore the museum's galleries, which feature a variety of exhibits, including handicrafts, artwork, and historical artifacts related to elephants.

The Surin Elephant Museum is more than just a place to learn; it's a celebration of the elephant's cultural significance. Visitors can enjoy performances showcasing traditional elephant-related arts and culture, as well as explore the museum's galleries, which feature a variety of exhibits, including handicrafts, artwork, and historical artifacts.

It is a must-visit for anyone interested in elephants, Thai culture, and the fascinating relationship between humans and animals.

