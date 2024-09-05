New Surin Elephant Museum is a primer on the world of this pachyderm

The museum, established by the Dr. Thiam Chokwattana Foundation, showcases the deep connection between humans and elephants through interactive exhibits and informative displays.
Visitors can explore four distinct zones, each offering a different perspective on the elephant's world:
The Surin Elephant Museum is more than just a place to learn; it's a celebration of the elephant's cultural significance. Visitors can enjoy performances showcasing traditional elephant-related arts and culture, as well as explore the museum's galleries, which feature a variety of exhibits, including handicrafts, artwork, and historical artifacts.
It is a must-visit for anyone interested in elephants, Thai culture, and the fascinating relationship between humans and animals.