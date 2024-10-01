Thung Non Son flower field in Phitsanulok to open soon

The national-park staff, a tourism club and porters in Noen Maprang district have surveyed the readiness of the nature trail and camping area to welcome tourists. The flower field was closed to allow natural resources to recover.
Club president Booncherd Khamkaew said the survey was done as many tourists have made inquiries about the opening date. He affirmed that many flower species have begun to bloom, and expected the flower field to be opened early this month.
Thung Non Son is a lush 10-square-kilometre flower field with savannah grassland features in the midst of more than 50 kinds of strange, rare herbaceous plants that pop up only from October to December.
Visitors can camp in tents and wake up to a beautiful morning bathed in sun rays and sometimes fog in the colourful flower field.
Those interested in paying this park a visit can travel to the National Park Protection Unit at Sor Lor 12 (Rak Thai) in Noen Maprang district, then grab a pickup truck for another 8 kilometres up to a height of 700 metres, which altogether takes about three to four hours.
Visitors can bed down in tents for up to two nights on the mountain amid such beauty. There are even porters to help carry your luggage.
For more information, contact Thung Salaeng Luang National Park: 055-268-019 or 088-7564940.