Thung Non Son flower field in Phitsanulok to open soon

The national-park staff, a tourism club and porters in Noen Maprang district have surveyed the readiness of the nature trail and camping area to welcome tourists. The flower field was closed to allow natural resources to recover.

Club president Booncherd Khamkaew said the survey was done as many tourists have made inquiries about the opening date. He affirmed that many flower species have begun to bloom, and expected the flower field to be opened early this month.