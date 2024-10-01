Discover Thai culture at Song Khlong Floating Market, a Taling Chan gem!

Recently, in partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the market launched the "Wow... Taling Chan Floating Market" project to promote tourism through Thailand's Soft Power initiatives, aligning with the government’s 5F strategy. This effort aims to stimulate the grassroots economy and uphold the cultural identity of the community, which plays a key role in generating and distributing income for the residents of Taling Chan.
Visitors to Song Khlong Floating Market at Wat Taling Chan can enjoy a variety of savoury and sweet dishes, and live music, and shop for local OTOP products, ranging from handicrafts and souvenirs to various plant species. Additionally, visitors can enjoy traditional Thai massages and fun weekly activities.
The market also features exciting highlights, including offering morning alms along the riverside and taking boat rides to explore the serene scenery along the canal, where visitors can witness the simple and peaceful lifestyle of the local villagers. A visit to Wat Taling Chan allows tourists to pay respects to the sacred **Phra Buddha Mongkol Chai Sitthi Niramit Prachanart**, a sandstone Buddha statue of which there are only two in Thailand.
Song Khlong Floating Market offers an ideal destination for nature-based tourism right in the heart of Bangkok. Visitors can immerse themselves in the traditional riverside lifestyle, Savor delicious local cuisine, support community products, and admire the beauty of Thai architecture. It is truly a perfect spot for a relaxing weekend getaway.
For those seeking a one-day trip within Bangkok on the weekends, Song Khlong Floating Market at Wat Taling Chan is a destination that guarantees joy, fun, and a worthwhile experience. The market is open every Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 4pm.
Come and experience the charm of Thai riverside life—where you’ll leave feeling fulfilled in both spirit and stomach.