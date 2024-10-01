Discover Thai culture at Song Khlong Floating Market, a Taling Chan gem!

Recently, in partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the market launched the "Wow... Taling Chan Floating Market" project to promote tourism through Thailand's Soft Power initiatives, aligning with the government’s 5F strategy. This effort aims to stimulate the grassroots economy and uphold the cultural identity of the community, which plays a key role in generating and distributing income for the residents of Taling Chan.

Visitors to Song Khlong Floating Market at Wat Taling Chan can enjoy a variety of savoury and sweet dishes, and live music, and shop for local OTOP products, ranging from handicrafts and souvenirs to various plant species. Additionally, visitors can enjoy traditional Thai massages and fun weekly activities.

The market also features exciting highlights, including offering morning alms along the riverside and taking boat rides to explore the serene scenery along the canal, where visitors can witness the simple and peaceful lifestyle of the local villagers. A visit to Wat Taling Chan allows tourists to pay respects to the sacred **Phra Buddha Mongkol Chai Sitthi Niramit Prachanart**, a sandstone Buddha statue of which there are only two in Thailand.