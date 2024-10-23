Steam locomotives embark on historic trip to Ayutthaya

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is using two Pacific steam locomotives no. 824 and no. 850, built by Japan’s Nippon Sharyo Company in 1949 and 1950 for this memorable trip to the old capital of Thailand.

The locomotives will take passengers on a six-hour trip to visit temples and historical parks in Ayutthaya to witness the old glory of the Ayutthaya Kingdom, before stopping at the Old Market to shop for local handicrafts, snacks, and souvenirs.

The trains will return to Hua Lamphong at around 6.50pm, and will make stops at Bang Sue, Don Muang and Rangsit stations to drop off passengers.

In 1890, King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) issued a royal decree to establish the Royal State Railways of Siam (RSR), the predecessor of the SRT. The king presided over the opening of the first public railway between Bangkok and Ayutthaya on March 26, 1896, which is marked as SRT Foundation Day.



