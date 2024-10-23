Bookings open on Oct 24 for ‘floating’ train trips to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) will operate special holiday trains from Bangkok to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam in Lopburi province as one-day trips from November to January.

Bookings open on Thursday (October 24).

The trip, which is well-known by the name “Floating Railway”, features a magnificent lakeview along the dam’s wall amid the cool weather of cold season. The round-trip excursions will run on Saturdays and Sundays from November 3 until January 26, totalling 21 days.

There will be no trips on the weekends of December 28-29 and January 4-5 due to New Year holidays.

Trains will leave Hua Lamphong station in Bangkok at 6am and arrive at Pa Sak Jolasid Dam station at 10.35am. The return trips will depart the dam at 3.30pm, arriving at Hua Lamphong station at 6.50pm.

The trains will stop for passengers along the route at Bang Sue Grand Station, Don Mueang, Rangsit, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Kaeng Khoi, Kaeng Sua Ten and the “Floating Railway’’ viewpoint at the dam’s station.

The trains would stop for 20 minutes at this viewpoint to let passengers take photos and admire the view, before taking them to Khok Salung station to shop for OTOP products.

A round-trip ticket for both adults and children is 350 baht for non-air-conditioned trains, and 620 baht for air-conditioned trains.

Interested travelers can book their tickets from Thursday at any train station or via D-Ticket mobile application. For more information, contact SRT Call Centre 1690 or www.facebook.com/pr.railway/