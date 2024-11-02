Huge surge in interest among Thais on travel to China after visa-free policy

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 02, 2024

The relaxation of visa restrictions for Thai travellers to China has sparked a significant surge in Chinese tourism, with social media platforms buzzing with excitement and travel experiences.

Data from social listening platform Zanroo reveals that Thai netizens have engaged with Chinese tourism content a staggering 1.8 billion times since the visa-free policy came into effect on March 1.

TikTok emerged as the most popular platform for sharing Chinese travel experiences, accounting for over 84% of the total engagements. Users have been captivated by short video clips showcasing the country's stunning landscapes, vibrant cities, and unique cultural experiences.

Key destinations and trends:

  • Shanghai: This bustling metropolis has emerged as the top destination for Thai tourists, with over 205 million engagements on social media. Visitors are drawn to its iconic landmarks, such as the Oriental Pearl Tower and the Bund, as well as its world-class shopping and dining scene.
  • Beijing: The historic capital of China has also seen a surge in popularity, with 176 million engagements. The Great Wall of China, the Forbidden City, and Tiananmen Square remain top attractions for tourists.
  • Chongqing: Known for its stunning mountain scenery and spicy cuisine, Chongqing has garnered 117 million engagements. Visitors are drawn to its unique urban landscape and the opportunity to experience authentic Chinese culture.
  • Guangzhou: This bustling commercial city has 77 million engagements. Its historic neighbourhoods, modern shopping malls, and delicious Cantonese cuisine make it a popular destination for Thai tourists.
  • Chengdu: The home of pandas has 76 million engagements. Visitors are drawn to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, where they can see these adorable creatures up close.

The visa-free policy, combined with the growing popularity of Chinese culture and cuisine, has made China an increasingly attractive destination for Thai travellers. 

Social media has played a crucial role in fuelling this trend, with influencers and ordinary travellers sharing their experiences and inspiring others to visit.
 

