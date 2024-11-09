Travellers invited to enjoy ‘Ozone Forest Road’

The Department of Highways says it places great importance on the safety of travellers, in line with the government's policy to promote domestic tourism through road travel. This initiative helps improve the quality of life and the economy of local communities, while promoting sustainable development of tourism routes.

The department recommends that visitors experience the wonder of Ozone Forest Road in the early morning, before 8am. The soft morning sunlight filtering through the dense Dipterocarpus alatus (resin tree) forest creates a natural masterpiece of light and shadow on the road surface.

If you arrive by 6.30am, you may be able to witness the stunning sight of light mist surrounding the limestone mountains, creating a refreshing atmosphere that invigorates the spirit. Along the route, there are designated viewpoints with signs where you can stop to take photos and enjoy the scenic beauty.

For safety reasons, people are urged to park close to the shoulder of the road, as traffic can be quite fast.

The drive from Ao Nang subdistrict to Ozone Forest Road takes just 25 minutes, and it’s only 15 minutes from Krabi Town.