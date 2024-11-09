Travellers invited to enjoy ‘Ozone Forest Road’

The Department of Highways, through the Krabi Highway District, has managed and developed the "Ozone Forest Road", also known locally as the "Old Forest Road", into an important transportation route along Phetkasem Road, stretching from Kilometre 962+000 to 964+000, covering a distance of 3 kilometres.
This section, from Khao Kram to the Old Market in Thap Prik subdistrict, Mueang Krabi district, serves as a vital connection between Krabi and Phang Nga provinces.
In addition to its transportation function, the road preserves the natural beauty of the surrounding environment, making it a unique and scenic natural tourist destination in southern Thailand.
The Department of Highways says it places great importance on the safety of travellers, in line with the government's policy to promote domestic tourism through road travel. This initiative helps improve the quality of life and the economy of local communities, while promoting sustainable development of tourism routes.
The department recommends that visitors experience the wonder of Ozone Forest Road in the early morning, before 8am. The soft morning sunlight filtering through the dense Dipterocarpus alatus (resin tree) forest creates a natural masterpiece of light and shadow on the road surface.
If you arrive by 6.30am, you may be able to witness the stunning sight of light mist surrounding the limestone mountains, creating a refreshing atmosphere that invigorates the spirit. Along the route, there are designated viewpoints with signs where you can stop to take photos and enjoy the scenic beauty.
For safety reasons, people are urged to park close to the shoulder of the road, as traffic can be quite fast.
The drive from Ao Nang subdistrict to Ozone Forest Road takes just 25 minutes, and it’s only 15 minutes from Krabi Town.
The Ozone Forest Road is a must-see destination for nature lovers. It offers a unique experience and the chance to get up close to the beauty of nature. After passing through this route, travellers can continue to explore attractions in Krabi Town and head towards Phang Nga and Phuket.
The department asks tourists not to park vehicles in a way that obstructs traffic on the highway and encourages everyone to travel carefully, following warning signs and safety instructions for a safe journey.