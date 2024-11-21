Mackerel magic takes centre stage at Samut Sakhon festival

Samut Sakhon’s 14th Delicious Mackerel Festival kicked off on Wednesday in the compound of the famous Wat Sutthiwat Wararam in Muang district.

The event, which wraps up on Sunday, is held every year by the Tha Chalom Women’s Power Club in a bid to promote the region’s renowned mackerel and elevate it to a global culinary status.

Presiding over the opening ceremony, deputy provincial governor Woranat Nurot highlighted the festival’s significance in promoting the area’s rich cultural heritage while boosting the local economy.

Festivalgoers can enjoy a wide range of mackerel dishes, from traditional fried mackerel to innovative creations like mackerel satay and porridge from 10am to 8pm.

The Tha Chalom community is known for its centuries-old fishing tradition, with local fishermen applauded for the freshest of catches. The region’s unique fishing techniques and natural environment contribute to the exceptional quality of the fish.

Beyond showcasing the delicious mackerel, the festival also celebrates the cultural significance of Tha Chalom, which has been recognised as a cultural heritage site in Samut Sakhon. The event aims to further establish the community as a must-visit site for food lovers and culture enthusiasts.

