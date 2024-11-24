Planning a trip to China? Your essential China Travel Guide is here!

As China expands its visa-free policies and optimizes entry and exit procedures for international travellers, the appeal of "China Travel" is soaring.

For first-time visitors, such questions often arise: What are the requirements for the 144-hour visa-free policy? Should you tip in China? What guidelines apply to foreign visitors in booking hotels?

To address these and more, the China Daily Website has launched a comprehensive China Travel Guide on Tencent Docs, providing up-to-date information on entry policies, payment options, hotel bookings, transportation tips, popular travel routes and more.

Need clarity on entry policies? The guide's "Policy" section covers it all: from the 144-hour visa-free policy to essentials for visa extensions.

Wondering if you'll need cash? The "Payment" section introduces popular online options such as WeChat Pay and Alipay, enabling easy payments from street food stalls to major shopping centres.

Want a city walk? The "Transportation" section organizes key information on using the metro, hiring taxis, renting cars and riding shared bikes.

Additionally, the China Travel Guide offers foreign visitors advice on hotel bookings, recommended travel routes, and tips for booking tickets to popular attractions.

With all this and more, the China Travel Guide is your all-in-one guide for a seamless, enjoyable journey across China.

