Home on the range in Saraburi

Thai and foreign travellers are invited to taste top-quality meat and dairy products while experiencing Thai cowboy life at the Meat & Milk Festival at Saraburi Sunflower Field, which runs until Sunday (December 1).
The festival in Muak Lek district kicked off on Thursday. The opening ceremony was presided over by provincial governor Bancha Chaowarin.
Representatives of provincial agencies and local VIPs also attended the opening ceremony, among them the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Saraburi Office chief Patcharasri Sombattaweepoon and Muak Lek district chief Aoythip Pansa-ard.
The festival aims to promote tourism, stimulate the economy and generate income for locals, using the province’s identity as a source of beef and dairy cattle to attract visitors.
Themed cowboy city, it features activities and over 170 stalls offering foods and souvenirs. Meat and dairy products, as well as local delicacies, are among the highlights, with cowboy shows, cooking contests using local specialities, latte art contests and free concerts by Thai artists adding to the fun.
The festival is open from 4pm to 11pm at Saraburi Sunflower Field near Navaminda Kasatriyadhiraj Royal Air Force Academy.