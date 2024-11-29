Home on the range in Saraburi

Thai and foreign travellers are invited to taste top-quality meat and dairy products while experiencing Thai cowboy life at the Meat & Milk Festival at Saraburi Sunflower Field, which runs until Sunday (December 1).

The festival in Muak Lek district kicked off on Thursday. The opening ceremony was presided over by provincial governor Bancha Chaowarin.

Representatives of provincial agencies and local VIPs also attended the opening ceremony, among them the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Saraburi Office chief Patcharasri Sombattaweepoon and Muak Lek district chief Aoythip Pansa-ard.