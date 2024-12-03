Chiang Mai Night Safari pauses star tiger Eva’s display  

The Chiang Mai Night Safari announced on Tuesday that it will hold back on displaying its star golden tiger “Eva” for a while because she has reached reproductive age and will require regular checkups.

The zoo said visitors can still enjoy watching Eva’s three-year-old sister Luna, who also has the rare strawberry colouring, for the time being.

Eva, also three years old, has been enchanting visitors with her playful, mischievous demeanour and funny antics, winning her the nickname “giant orange cat”.