Celebrate the holidays in style with Bangkok’s winter extravaganza

Bangkok is all geared up for a festive Christmas and New Year season, with numerous landmarks and shopping malls transformed into winter wonderlands.

From dazzling light displays and festive decorations to exciting events and performances, there is something for everyone in the Thai capital.

Siam Paragon is hosting a "Glorious Christmas Celebration" from December 23 until Christmas Day, featuring appearances by popular South Korean actor Do Kyung-soo and Thai actors Bright Vachirawat and Kanawut “Gulf” Traipipattanapong.

King Power Mahanakhon has been enveloped with a magical Christmas atmosphere since November 14, with a giant Thai-style Christmas tree and a variety of festive activities, including live music performances and a go-cart track. The festivities continue until New Year’s Eve.

ICONSIAM, meanwhile, has partnered with ROBBiART to present a stunning Christmas illumination display until Christmas Day, featuring a giant Christmas tree and a captivating light and music show.

M District embraced a vintage Christmas theme with colourful decorations, toy-themed installations and a towering Christmas tree since November 28. The display lasts until January 5.

CentralWorld brings the magic of Christmas to life all of December with a 40-metre-tall Christmas tree adorned with adorable art toys. Visitors can also meet Santa Claus and enjoy festive performances.

With so many festive activities and attractions on offer, Bangkok is the perfect place to be in this holiday season.



