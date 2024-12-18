Visitors step back in time at Ayutthaya World Heritage Fair

The Ayutthaya World Heritage Fair runs until December 22, lighting up the city with a traditional market, cultural performances, beauty pageants, singing contests, historical light and sound shows, and fireworks.

Visitors will be transported back in time at cultural plazas, a vintage police station, and royal military parades.



The festival’s hub is Wat Phra Ram, which is being brought to life by traditional performances, fountain shows, and a showcase of Ayutthaya's history.

Ayutthaya was enshrined as UNESCO World Heritage in 1991.



The capital of the Ayutthaya Kingdom was founded in 1350 by King U-Thong and flourished as a powerful political, economic, and cultural hub for over four centuries. Situated at the confluence of three rivers – the Chao Phraya, Lopburi, and Pasak – Ayutthaya became a wealthy city, renowned for its intricate temples, grand palaces, and vibrant trade routes. By the 17th century, Ayutthaya was one of the world's largest urban centres, attracting traders and diplomats from across Asia, Europe, and beyond.

However, in 1767, Ayutthaya was sacked by Burmese forces, leading to the city's abandonment. Over time, the grand ruins of Ayutthaya, with their distinctive prang (towers) and ordination halls, became a silent testament to the city’s former glory.



Photos credit: Ayutthaya Province Public Relations Organisation