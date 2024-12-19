Tourists invited to enjoy chilly weather, flowers at Hmong village in Phitsanulok

Villagers from Ban Mai Rong Kla, located within the park, said they are ready to welcome visitors with homestay accommodations and blooming flower fields.

Currently, the temperature in the park ranges from 13 to 15 degrees Celsius, providing a refreshing chill for tourists. Villagers have prepared homestays, a camping ground, and flower fields spanning 10 rai, showcasing vibrant blooms of cosmos, verbena, impatiens, and roses.