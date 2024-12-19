Tourists invited to enjoy chilly weather, flowers at Hmong village in Phitsanulok

Villagers from Ban Mai Rong Kla, located within the park, said they are ready to welcome visitors with homestay accommodations and blooming flower fields.
Currently, the temperature in the park ranges from 13 to 15 degrees Celsius, providing a refreshing chill for tourists. Villagers have prepared homestays, a camping ground, and flower fields spanning 10 rai, showcasing vibrant blooms of cosmos, verbena, impatiens, and roses.
The community also offers several homestays for overnight stays, allowing tourists to take a short trip to the nearby Phu Lomlo mountaintop to view the wild Himalayan cherry blossoms, which are expected to bloom at the end of this month.
Visitors can also shop at the local market for fresh fruits, vegetables, and handcrafted goods. Most of the vendors at the market are hill tribe children.