Chiang Mai unveils glory of old Lanna Kingdom at Wiang Kum Kam

Chiang Mai is inviting the public to step back in time to the old Lanna Kingdom at the Wiang Kum Kam archaeological site this weekend.

The “lost” city’s past glories are being unveiled in the "Moon and Me" event, featuring cultural activities for all ages.

Visitors can don traditional attire, wander through the old ruins, and witness the timeless beauty of Lanna art and craftsmanship. Taking centre stage is Khon classical masked dance drama, with talented performers resurrecting the legendary tale of "Driving Piphek Mokkhasak Missing Head".

Visitors can also graze on local treats at food stalls and fest their eyes on watercolours in an exhibition by the Chiang Mai Beauty Sala Club.

Organised by the Chiang Mai Fine Arts Office, "Moon and Me" is billed as a celebration of Thai soft power, showcasing the country's rich cultural heritage. The event is part of the Fine Arts Department’s strategy to revitalise historic sites to attract foreign tourists and boost local economies.

“Moon and Me” runs from 4pm to 9pm this Saturday and Sunday (December 21-22) at the Wiang Kum Kam archaeological site. For more info, visit the Wiang Kum Kam Facebook page.



