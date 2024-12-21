Witness Japanese cherry blossoms in Chiang Mai

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2024

Beautiful blooms of sakura can be enjoyed at Royal Angkhang Agricultural Station

 

Winter has arrived in Thailand, and with it comes the opportunity to witness the beautiful blooms of Japanese cherry blossoms, also known as sakura, at the Royal Agricultural Station Angkhang in Chiang Mai.

 

Witness Japanese cherry blossoms in Chiang Mai

 

          Finding the Blossoms:

The Nation has scouted out the perfect location for people to experience this delightful display of nature. Head to the Royal Agricultural Station Angkhang for a touch of Japan in the heart of Chiang Mai.

 

While the exact bloom date can vary depending on weather conditions, the Japanese cherry blossoms are expected to reach their peak some time after January 10, 2025.

 

Witness Japanese cherry blossoms in Chiang Mai

 

 

          Alternative Winter Beauty:

Azaleas also flourish at the Royal Agricultural Station during the winter months. These vibrant shrubs, known as "kwaen" in Thai, boast small, oval leaves and clusters of blooms at the branch tips.

 

 

 

Witness Japanese cherry blossoms in Chiang Mai

 

About the Royal Angkhang Agricultural Station:

Situated in Fang district, Chiang Mai, the Royal Angkhang Agricultural Station boasts year-around cool temperatures. Established in 1969, it serves as the premier research station for cold-weather fruit trees in Thailand. The station plays a crucial role in researching, propagating, and introducing various plant varieties.

 

 

 

Witness Japanese cherry blossoms in Chiang Mai

 

          Getting There:

The Royal Agricultural Station Angkhang is accessible by car or bus.

 

Here's a breakdown of the driving routes: (Google Map – maps.app.goo.gl/gbKaCVra2nJJoaPN9)

  • Route 1 (Doi Ang Kang via Wat Haad Samran, Kilometre 137): Take Chiang Mai-Fang Road (Highway 107).
  • Route 2 (Doi Ang Kang via Chiang Dao district, Km79): Take Chiang Mai-Fang Road (Highway 107) from Chiang Mai city.
  • Route 3 (Fang district to Nolae village – not recommended): This route offers the shortest distance but features a steep and damaged shoulder with a military checkpoint.
  • Bus travellers can take the Chiang Mai-Fang or Chiang Mai-Tha Ton line and disembark at the base of Doi Ang Khang (in front of Wat Haad Samran, Kilometre 137). From there, take a minibus, van or motorbike up to Doi Ang Khang.

 

 

Witness Japanese cherry blossoms in Chiang Mai

 

Those arriving from Chiang Rai can utilise the Chiang Rai-Doi Ang Khang route.

 

Plan your trip to the Royal Agricultural Station Angkhang and immerse yourself in the beauty of winter blooms!
 

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy