Witness Japanese cherry blossoms in Chiang Mai

Winter has arrived in Thailand, and with it comes the opportunity to witness the beautiful blooms of Japanese cherry blossoms, also known as sakura, at the Royal Agricultural Station Angkhang in Chiang Mai.

Finding the Blossoms:

The Nation has scouted out the perfect location for people to experience this delightful display of nature. Head to the Royal Agricultural Station Angkhang for a touch of Japan in the heart of Chiang Mai.

While the exact bloom date can vary depending on weather conditions, the Japanese cherry blossoms are expected to reach their peak some time after January 10, 2025.

Alternative Winter Beauty:

Azaleas also flourish at the Royal Agricultural Station during the winter months. These vibrant shrubs, known as "kwaen" in Thai, boast small, oval leaves and clusters of blooms at the branch tips.