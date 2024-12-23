Bangkok unveils world-shaking New Year\'s Eve countdown

Bangkok will host a spectacular series of countdown events next week, showcasing its status as global leader in New Year's Eve celebrations.

New Year is a crucial period for the tourism and retail sectors, with businesses festooning the city with decorations, marketing campaigns, and entertainment to attract local and foreign customers.





TAT forecasts tourist surge

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) projects a surge in tourist arrivals over New Year, with both domestic and international visitors surpassing last year's figures. Tourism revenue over the festive period is projected at 62 billion baht, with international tourists contributing 45 billion baht, a 16% increase.

From December 21 to January 1, Thailand is expected to welcome 1.56 million international tourists, the majority from ASEAN and European countries. Domestic tourism is also expected to surge, with an estimated 4.41 million Thai visitors during the five-day New Year holiday (December 28 to January 1), representing a 29% increase.