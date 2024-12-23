Bangkok unveils world-shaking New Year's Eve countdown

Bangkok will host a spectacular series of countdown events next week, showcasing its status as global leader in New Year's Eve celebrations. 

 

New Year is a crucial period for the tourism and retail sectors, with businesses festooning the city with decorations, marketing campaigns, and entertainment to attract local and foreign customers.   

 

 

          TAT forecasts tourist surge

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) projects a surge in tourist arrivals over New Year, with both domestic and international visitors surpassing last year's figures. Tourism revenue over the festive period is projected at 62 billion baht, with international tourists contributing 45 billion baht, a 16% increase.   

 

From December 21 to January 1, Thailand is expected to welcome 1.56 million international tourists, the majority from ASEAN and European countries. Domestic tourism is also expected to surge, with an estimated 4.41 million Thai visitors during the five-day New Year holiday (December 28 to January 1), representing a 29% increase.  

 

 

          Bangkok’s top countdown venues

The “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025" will feature spectacular light and sound displays, cultural performances, and fireworks displays at ICONSIAM, CentralWorld, Siam Square, and along the Chao Phraya River.   

 

Top local and international stars performing at the countdown will be led by Thailand’s own rap princess, Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban. The Blackpink and solo star will be rocking ICONSIAM.

 

Elsewhere, BamBam will keep the New Year’s party going in Chiang Mai.

  • ICONSIAM: A three-day extravaganza will culminate a dazzling performance by Lisa and a spectacular fireworks display along the Chao Phraya River.   
  • CentralWorld: The "centralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2025-The Original"  has over 100 Thai artists and fireworks displays.  
  • Siam Piwat: Festive shopping parties at Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, with a focus on luxury brands and unique entertainment.   
  • The Mall Group: "The Great Happy New Year 2025: Holiday Magic Store" across its properties, featuring captivating decorations, entertainment, and promotional activities.   
  • Asiatique The Riverfront: The "Chang Music Connection presents ASIATIQUE Thailand Countdown 2025" with a performance by the J-pop band ONE N'ONLY.

 
 

 

