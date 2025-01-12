Chiang Mai\'s Silver Temple and Wua Lai Walking Street

Complementing this experience is the vibrant Wua Lai Walking Street, a bustling cultural marketplace that has become a favourite weekend destination for locals and tourists alike.

A glimpse into Wat Sri Suphan: The Silver Temple

Located on Wua Lai Road, Wat Sri Suphan stands as a testament to the artistry of Chiang Mai’s renowned silversmithing community. This historic temple, steeped in tradition, is home to the world's first silver ubosot – a dazzling masterpiece that reflects the heritage of local silversmiths.



The temple’s construction began as a community-driven project to replace its deteriorated wooden predecessor. Local artisans poured their craftsmanship and cultural pride into creating this architectural wonder.



The result? A glimmering silver sanctuary that combines traditional Lanna design with intricate silver carvings, depicting Buddhist stories and symbolic motifs.



The ubosot, measuring 5 metres in width, 17.5 metres in length, and 18 metres in height, is built atop the foundation of its predecessor. While its silver panels dazzle the eyes, they also carry deep cultural significance, celebrating the legacy of the Wua Lai silversmith community.