Chiang Mai\'s Silver Temple and Wua Lai Walking Street

Complementing this experience is the vibrant Wua Lai Walking Street, a bustling cultural marketplace that has become a favourite weekend destination for locals and tourists alike.
A glimpse into Wat Sri Suphan: The Silver Temple
Located on Wua Lai Road, Wat Sri Suphan stands as a testament to the artistry of Chiang Mai’s renowned silversmithing community. This historic temple, steeped in tradition, is home to the world's first silver ubosot – a dazzling masterpiece that reflects the heritage of local silversmiths.
The temple’s construction began as a community-driven project to replace its deteriorated wooden predecessor. Local artisans poured their craftsmanship and cultural pride into creating this architectural wonder.
The result? A glimmering silver sanctuary that combines traditional Lanna design with intricate silver carvings, depicting Buddhist stories and symbolic motifs.
The ubosot, measuring 5 metres in width, 17.5 metres in length, and 18 metres in height, is built atop the foundation of its predecessor. While its silver panels dazzle the eyes, they also carry deep cultural significance, celebrating the legacy of the Wua Lai silversmith community.
Explore Wua Lai Walking Street
Just steps from Wat Sri Suphan, Wua Lai Walking Street comes alive every Saturday evening.
This cultural hub showcases the soul of Chiang Mai, offering a mix of local crafts, silverware, handmade goods, and culinary delights.
From 5pm onward, the street transforms into a lively market, with stalls selling everything from intricate silver jewellery to unique souvenirs and handmade accessories.
The food scene is equally vibrant, featuring traditional Thai dishes, local delicacies, and even international options to satisfy every craving.
The chilly evening air of Chiang Mai adds a festive touch to the experience, as tourists and locals stroll through the market, admiring the creativity of artisans and indulging in the city’s flavours.
Why you should visit
Whether you’re an art lover, a foodie or a culture enthusiast, the combination of Wat Sri Suphan and Wua Lai Walking Street offers a truly immersive experience. Witness the skill and dedication of Chiang Mai’s silversmiths, enjoy the warm hospitality of locals, and take home a piece of Chiang Mai’s artistry and flavours.
Pro tips for your visit
Timing: Visit the temple during the day to admire the silver ubosot in full sunlight and head to the walking street in the evening for a lively shopping and dining experience.
Shopping: Don’t miss out on handcrafted silver jewellery and accessories that make for meaningful souvenirs.
Dining: Try khao soi (a Northern Thai noodle curry) and fresh mango sticky rice for an authentic taste of Chiang Mai.