Sweden backs Phrae to become Thailand\'s sustainable Wood City

Sweden is setting its sights on transforming Thailand's Phrae province into a comprehensive sustainable timber city, leveraging the region's abundant natural resources and skilled craftsmanship in wood production.
The initiative comes as part of the LoCoFoRest (Locally Controlled Forest Restoration) project, supported by The Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA).
The project recently brought together 60 forestry industry representatives from Nepal, Ethiopia, Laos, Vietnam, and Thailand in Phrae province for a three-day workshop from January 15-17.
Phrae deputy governor Chaiyasit Chaisamrit highlighted that the province boasts the country's fifth-largest natural forest area, with high-quality local teak wood suitable for industrial development. However, the region faces challenges as timber's popularity is waning while agricultural expansion threatens forest areas.
Fredrik Silfwerbrand, LoCoFoRest project leader from the Swedish Forest Agency, drew parallels between Sweden's historical experience and Thailand's current situation.
"More than a hundred years ago, Sweden faced severe deforestation, similar to Thailand," he explained.
Sweden's successful strategy of "cutting down trees but getting forests" has since become a model for sustainable forestry, requiring three new trees to be planted for each one felled. This approach has helped Sweden increase its forest coverage from 30% to 70% whilst becoming one of the world's top five wood and pulp exporters.
The Swedish model emphasises that afforestation is crucial for carbon dioxide absorption and reducing global warming. However, it recognises that forests must generate competitive income to incentivise preservation and expansion. Sweden's market-led approach has developed a comprehensive timber industry whilst maintaining extensive forest coverage.
Particularly noteworthy is Phrae's potential in the European premium market, with local craftsmen's skills matching international standards.
The project aims to facilitate work exchanges between Phrae residents and Swedish industries. Beyond furniture production, the initiative envisions developing climate-resilient wooden high-rise buildings that can serve as carbon sequesters.
Samchai Panomkwan, chairman of the Phrae Sustainable Forestry Committee, emphasised the deep-rooted connection between the local community and teak cultivation.
"Everyone in Phrae has been involved with teak since birth," he noted.
The province, home to Thailand's first forestry school established over 60 years ago, aims to become a prototype Wood City and learning centre for forest management in the ASEAN region.
The project has garnered support from various stakeholders, including the Thai-Nordic Innovation Unit under the Thai Embassy in Nordic countries, working in collaboration with government agencies, private sector partners, and local communities.
Research indicates that managed forest systems can create greater biodiversity than natural forests, with practices such as firebreak creation fostering beneficial plant growth.
The initiative also recognises teak's economic potential as a high-value perennial crop that supports biodiversity whilst providing carbon sequestration benefits.
As Phrae province embarks on this ambitious transformation, the Swedish-backed initiative promises to revitalise the region's forestry industry whilst promoting sustainable practices that balance economic development with environmental conservation.