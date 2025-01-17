Sweden backs Phrae to become Thailand\'s sustainable Wood City

Sweden is setting its sights on transforming Thailand's Phrae province into a comprehensive sustainable timber city, leveraging the region's abundant natural resources and skilled craftsmanship in wood production.

The initiative comes as part of the LoCoFoRest (Locally Controlled Forest Restoration) project, supported by The Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA).

The project recently brought together 60 forestry industry representatives from Nepal, Ethiopia, Laos, Vietnam, and Thailand in Phrae province for a three-day workshop from January 15-17.

Phrae deputy governor Chaiyasit Chaisamrit highlighted that the province boasts the country's fifth-largest natural forest area, with high-quality local teak wood suitable for industrial development. However, the region faces challenges as timber's popularity is waning while agricultural expansion threatens forest areas.

Fredrik Silfwerbrand, LoCoFoRest project leader from the Swedish Forest Agency, drew parallels between Sweden's historical experience and Thailand's current situation.

"More than a hundred years ago, Sweden faced severe deforestation, similar to Thailand," he explained.

Sweden's successful strategy of "cutting down trees but getting forests" has since become a model for sustainable forestry, requiring three new trees to be planted for each one felled. This approach has helped Sweden increase its forest coverage from 30% to 70% whilst becoming one of the world's top five wood and pulp exporters.



