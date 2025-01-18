Thai-Chinese ties in focus as Yaowarat lights up for Chinese New Year

The vibrant streets of Yaowarat in Bangkok will come alive with the colours and sounds of Chinese New Year as the city gears up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China.
The festivities, organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), are expected to draw millions of visitors and boost the local economy.
From January 19 to February 9, Yaowarat Road will be transformed into a dazzling display of lights and decorations, featuring a massive red snake-shaped light installation and colourful floral displays. This year's theme, "Ignite Your Senses Embrace Our Two Cultures", aims to highlight the deep-rooted cultural ties between Thailand and China as well as celebrating the 50th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations.
CentralWorld shopping mall will also join in the celebrations, offering a unique cultural experience with a replica of two historic Chinese communities: Chak Ngaew (old Chinese market) in Chonburi and Talat Noi in Bangkok. Visitors can immerse themselves in traditional Chinese customs, enjoy cultural performances, and participate in various workshops such as Chinese calligraphy and paper cutting.
To ensure the safety and security of tourists, the Tourist Police have implemented a comprehensive security plan, including the deployment of additional personnel and the use of advanced technology.
The TAT is anticipating a significant boost in tourism revenue during the Chinese New Year period, with an estimated 40.36 billion to 40.66 billion baht. This is largely attributed to the expected increase in both domestic and international tourist arrivals, particularly from China.