Thai authority grants airlines more powers to deny boarding to passengers



Airlines also have the authority to deny boarding to passengers who refuse security screening or whose baggage fails to pass security checks.

The CAAT said that these new rules are in line with international aviation standards and are designed to protect the safety and security of all passengers. However, the regulations have raised concerns among consumer advocates, who fear that airlines may use them to deny boarding arbitrarily.

The CAAT has assured the public that airlines will be required to provide adequate compensation to passengers who are denied boarding due to no fault of their own.

