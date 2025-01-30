Bangkok welcomes Chinese arrivals with lucky bags on New Year’s Day

A very warm welcome was extended to Chinese tourists at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Wednesday, where they were presented with bags filled with Thai honey tangerines as part of the 2025 Chinese New Year celebrations. Tangerines, in Chinese culture, symbolise prosperity and good fortune.
The 298 passengers, arriving on Thai Airways flight from Shanghai with an impressive 94% passenger load, were the first to receive this warm welcome.
The event was organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to not just highlight friendly ties between Thailand and China, but also to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations. The aim was to promote Thailand as a safe destination, especially after several package tours were cancelled after a Chinese actor was abducted by a call-centre gang from a Thai border town.
The TAT, in partnership with the private sector, is also offering exclusive promotions and discounts on flights, hotels, dining and attractions throughout the Chinese New Year period. These initiatives are part of the “Visit Thailand, the More You Visit, the More You Love It” [游泰国，越玩越倾心] campaign.
TAT reckons some 770,000 Chinese tourists will arrive in Thailand during the Chinese New Year period (January 24 to February 2), marking a 22.6% increase compared to the same period last year. Revenue from Chinese tourism is also projected to grow significantly.
Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong emphasised the importance of the Chinese tourism market, noting that it remains a significant source of arrivals yearound. From January 1 to 29, Thailand has welcomed 600,000 Chinese tourists, making China the top source of international visitors.
The minister highlighted a growing trend of high-quality Chinese tourists, including families, car caravans, incentive travel groups, digital nomads, fan meeting attendees and Gen Z tourists.
As for concerns about Chinese tourists opting for other destinations, Sorawong said that talks with his counterparts in neighbouring countries confirmed Thailand’s position as a leading regional destination.
He added that all relevant agencies are working to bolster confidence among tourists and the current figures are positive.
Separately, TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said TAT is hoping to attract between 7.2 and 7.5 million Chinese visitors this year, up from 6.7 million last year. The Tourism Ministry’s policy target, however, remains at 8 million, subject to several factors.
To achieve this target, the ministry is focusing on integrating small businesses into the tourism sector, aiming to increase overall tourism revenue from both domestic and international visitors to 3.5 trillion baht.
Thapanee said that though the 8 million Chinese-tourist target is ambitious, it is achievable, barring unforeseen circumstances. The ministry is revising regulations to formalise unregistered businesses, such as hotels and restaurants, to ensure revenue targets are met.
She said that though the TAT’s target is less ambitious than that of the ministry, she believes that attracting an additional 1 million Chinese tourists would be essential to achieving the overall goal of 40 million international visitors this year.