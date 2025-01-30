Bangkok welcomes Chinese arrivals with lucky bags on New Year’s Day

A very warm welcome was extended to Chinese tourists at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Wednesday, where they were presented with bags filled with Thai honey tangerines as part of the 2025 Chinese New Year celebrations. Tangerines, in Chinese culture, symbolise prosperity and good fortune.

The 298 passengers, arriving on Thai Airways flight from Shanghai with an impressive 94% passenger load, were the first to receive this warm welcome.

The event was organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to not just highlight friendly ties between Thailand and China, but also to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations. The aim was to promote Thailand as a safe destination, especially after several package tours were cancelled after a Chinese actor was abducted by a call-centre gang from a Thai border town.

The TAT, in partnership with the private sector, is also offering exclusive promotions and discounts on flights, hotels, dining and attractions throughout the Chinese New Year period. These initiatives are part of the “Visit Thailand, the More You Visit, the More You Love It” [游泰国，越玩越倾心] campaign.

TAT reckons some 770,000 Chinese tourists will arrive in Thailand during the Chinese New Year period (January 24 to February 2), marking a 22.6% increase compared to the same period last year. Revenue from Chinese tourism is also projected to grow significantly.

