Pattaya Beach bags three big awards for beauty and sustainability

The popular Pattaya Beach, which is about an hour away from Bangkok, has been recognised for its beauty and adherence to international standards, securing three top awards.
The city earned these accolades after undergoing rigorous evaluation for the ISO 13009 standard, which assesses beach management and tourism quality. The awards were handed out by the Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research and the Department of Tourism.
The beach earned “very good” in the natural tourist attraction quality standards category, specifically for beaches with established tourism management or development.
It also achieved Level 2 "Full Requirements" certification under the ISO 13009:2015 Beach Operation standard (Type Ncd format). The third award was for Thai tourist attraction quality standards for beaches (TCT. 609:2551).
The city administration has also taken steps to develop sustainable tourism in line with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This focus aims to address economic, social, and environmental challenges to create a better future for all.
The accolades come as Chonburi province, where Pattaya is located, experiences a tourism boom.
Chaiwat Tamthai, who oversees the Pattaya office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said that from January to November 2024, the province welcomed 24 million visitors, a 17.92% increase year-on-year, and earned 260 billion baht or 26.54% more in revenue.
Of the total visitors, 10 million were international tourists and 14 million domestic. Projections for 2025 suggest continued growth, with tourism in Chonburi expected to rise by a further 25%, following a strong start to the year with 505,411 visitors in the first five days of January.
The top five nationalities visiting Chonburi and Pattaya are: