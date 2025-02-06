Pattaya Beach bags three big awards for beauty and sustainability

The popular Pattaya Beach, which is about an hour away from Bangkok, has been recognised for its beauty and adherence to international standards, securing three top awards.

The city earned these accolades after undergoing rigorous evaluation for the ISO 13009 standard, which assesses beach management and tourism quality. The awards were handed out by the Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research and the Department of Tourism.

The beach earned “very good” in the natural tourist attraction quality standards category, specifically for beaches with established tourism management or development.

It also achieved Level 2 "Full Requirements" certification under the ISO 13009:2015 Beach Operation standard (Type Ncd format). The third award was for Thai tourist attraction quality standards for beaches (TCT. 609:2551).

