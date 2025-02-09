Prem Pracha Vana Rak Park, Bangkok’s new green attraction, opens

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 09, 2025

Bangkok’s latest green landmark, Prem Pracha Vana Rak Park, near Prem Prachakorn Canal in Lak Si district, officially opened with special events to mark the occasion being held until 10pm.

Kongkrapan Intarajang, the CEO of oil giant PTT, said the park is located on an unused 10-rai (1.6 hectare) area, aiming to allow people to study His Majesty the King’s royal initiatives on improving the environment, rejuvenating water sources and developing the quality of life for citizens. 

Prem Pracha Vana Rak Park, Bangkok’s new green attraction, opens

Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida had presided over the park’s opening ceremony on December 10 last year and planted Burma padauk Spanish cherry trees there, he said, adding that the park name was bestowed by the King as a recreational area which connects community life.

Prem Pracha Vana Rak Park, Bangkok’s new green attraction, opens

Kongkrapan said the highlights of Sunday’s events include a boat ride between the park and Ratchawipha Bridge, a royal initiative exhibition, worshipping the Chao Mae Tubtim Shrine, illuminated fountain shows, musical theatre, parades and workshops.

Prem Pracha Vana Rak Park, Bangkok’s new green attraction, opens

A food zone featuring delights from Michelin-Star restaurants, celebrities and locals in Chatuchak, Bang Sue, Lak Si and Don Mueang districts are ready to refresh visitors, he added.

Prem Pracha Vana Rak Park, Bangkok’s new green attraction, opens Prem Pracha Vana Rak Park, Bangkok’s new green attraction, opens Prem Pracha Vana Rak Park, Bangkok’s new green attraction, opens Prem Pracha Vana Rak Park, Bangkok’s new green attraction, opens

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy