Prem Pracha Vana Rak Park, Bangkok’s new green attraction, opens

Kongkrapan Intarajang, the CEO of oil giant PTT, said the park is located on an unused 10-rai (1.6 hectare) area, aiming to allow people to study His Majesty the King’s royal initiatives on improving the environment, rejuvenating water sources and developing the quality of life for citizens.
Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida had presided over the park’s opening ceremony on December 10 last year and planted Burma padauk Spanish cherry trees there, he said, adding that the park name was bestowed by the King as a recreational area which connects community life.
Kongkrapan said the highlights of Sunday’s events include a boat ride between the park and Ratchawipha Bridge, a royal initiative exhibition, worshipping the Chao Mae Tubtim Shrine, illuminated fountain shows, musical theatre, parades and workshops.
A food zone featuring delights from Michelin-Star restaurants, celebrities and locals in Chatuchak, Bang Sue, Lak Si and Don Mueang districts are ready to refresh visitors, he added.