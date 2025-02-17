Bangkok's Halloween-theme cafe to stay open until March 20

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2025

Vetmon Cafe, located in Train Night Market DanNeramit in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, will remain open until March 20 this year.

A Halloween-theme cafe which highlights strange-looking cakes in the shape of ticks, mice and toads was opened over the past six months with an investment of over 4 million baht. 

However, the cafe was among over 100 stores affected by the closure of the night market in January this year due to a lack of customers.

 

“Vetmon Cafe will be open until March 20, 2025. Anyone who has not visited the cafe should hurry up,” according to the cafe’s Facebook page.

The page administrator thanked customers for encouragement, while encouraging those who wish to see the cafe continue operating to recommend a rental space.

Earlier, an expert from the Thai Real Estate Business School expected the closure of Train Night Market DanNeramit spanning 33 rai (5.3 hectares) near Phahonyothin Road due to a lack of foreign visitors.

“Customers in the Rama IX area come from several countries, resulting in high purchasing power,” said retail expert Thaninrat Pakdeepinyo, adding that most customers in the Dan Neramit area are Thais.

