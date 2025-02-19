Phetchaburi\'s Phra Nakhon Khiri Fair returns for 2025 edition

Phetchaburi’s Phra Nakhon Khiri historical park will come alive again this Friday (February 21) as the annual fair swings into action for 10 days and nights of unforgettable experiences.
Running until March 2 on the theme “Viman Fha Phra Nakhon Khiri, the Jewel of Siam”, the event promises an even grander spectacle than in previous years. Visitors can expect breathtaking light installations illuminating the iconic mountaintop palace, alongside a rich programme of cultural performances showcasing the region’s diverse heritage.
Foodies can fantasise over the vast array of stalls offering local delicacies, ethnic dishes, and innovative culinary creations, reflecting Phetchaburi’s designation as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy.
The fair also offers an opportunity to witness the skills of Phetchaburi’s renowned artisans. Demonstrations of 14 traditional crafts, from intricate stucco work and leather carving to delicate wood inlay and banana stalk carving, will provide a fascinating insight into the region’s rich artistic traditions.
Exhibitions showcasing the lifestyles of eight local ethnic groups, alongside contemporary art displays and hands-on DIY craft activities, further highlight the area’s cultural tapestry.
Each evening will culminate in a stunning firework display, with over 3,000 fireworks lighting up the night sky above Phra Nakhon Khiri. The opening ceremony on Friday at 5pm, in front of the Commemoration Park of King Rama IV, will be a particularly special event, featuring a colourful procession and presided over by Deputy Minister of Interior, Sabida Thaiseht.
Beyond the food and entertainment, the fair offers a chance to explore the historical significance of Phra Nakhon Khiri, also known as Khao Wang. The mountaintop palace, built by King Rama IV, provides a glimpse into Thailand’s royal past.
Visitors can also participate in merit-making activities with the Phetchaburi Provincial Red Cross, purchasing lottery tickets to support their work.
Shutterbugs will be in their element capturing stunning photographs of the illuminated palace and the nightly firework displays while shoppers can pick up unique OTOP products, local agricultural produce and processed food to bring back home.