Phetchaburi\'s Phra Nakhon Khiri Fair returns for 2025 edition

Phetchaburi’s Phra Nakhon Khiri historical park will come alive again this Friday (February 21) as the annual fair swings into action for 10 days and nights of unforgettable experiences.

Running until March 2 on the theme “Viman Fha Phra Nakhon Khiri, the Jewel of Siam”, the event promises an even grander spectacle than in previous years. Visitors can expect breathtaking light installations illuminating the iconic mountaintop palace, alongside a rich programme of cultural performances showcasing the region’s diverse heritage.

Foodies can fantasise over the vast array of stalls offering local delicacies, ethnic dishes, and innovative culinary creations, reflecting Phetchaburi’s designation as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy.

