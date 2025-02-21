Phuket's "Banana Beach" ranks second as "Best Beach in the World 2025

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2025

Thailand's natural beauty shines on the global stage as "Banana Beach" in Phuket ranks second in the "Best Beach in the World for 2025" list.

On February 18, Tripadvisor, the renowned travel review platform, revealed its annual ranking of the "Best Beaches in the World for 2025," designed to help travellers make informed decisions.

Topping the list is Elafonissi Beach on Crete Island, Greece. However, the spotlight also shines on Thailand, with Banana Beach in Phuket securing second place. Known for its crystal-clear waters, white sand, and vibrant coral reefs, Banana Beach is a paradise for boat tours, parasailing, and snorkelling enthusiasts.

Phuket\'s \"Banana Beach\" ranks second as \"Best Beach in the World 2025

 

Here are the top beaches in the world for 2025:

  • Elafonissi Beach, Crete, Greece
  • Banana Beach, Phuket, Thailand
  • Eagle Beach, Oranjestad, Aruba
  • Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida
  • Praia da Falésia, Algarve, Portugal
  • Playa Varadero, Varadero, Cuba
  • Bavaro Beach, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
  • Playa de Muro Beach, Mallorca, Spain
  • Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida, Indonesia
  • Myrtos Beach, Kefalonia Island, Greece
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy