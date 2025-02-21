Phuket\'s \"Banana Beach\" ranks second as \"Best Beach in the World 2025

On February 18, Tripadvisor, the renowned travel review platform, revealed its annual ranking of the "Best Beaches in the World for 2025," designed to help travellers make informed decisions.

Topping the list is Elafonissi Beach on Crete Island, Greece. However, the spotlight also shines on Thailand, with Banana Beach in Phuket securing second place. Known for its crystal-clear waters, white sand, and vibrant coral reefs, Banana Beach is a paradise for boat tours, parasailing, and snorkelling enthusiasts.