Thailand: A Surfer’s secret stash of hidden waves

While it might not boast the legendary waves of Hawaii or Bali, Thailand has plenty to offer, especially for those just starting out or looking for a relaxed surf trip.



When to Hang Ten in Thailand



The best time to catch some waves depends on which coast you're hitting. The Andaman Sea side, home to Phuket and Khao Lak, gets its best swells from May to October, thanks to the southwest monsoon. Over on the Gulf of Thailand, around Hua Hin and Rayong, the waves are smaller but still fun from October to December.

Where to Find the Waves



Andaman Sea (May-October):



Kata Beach, Phuket: The most popular spot in Thailand for surfing! Kata is perfect for beginners, with tons of surf schools and rental shops. The waves are consistent and the atmosphere is buzzing.



Nai Harn Beach, Phuket: A bit quieter than Kata, Nai Harn has clean waves that are great for beginners and intermediates. Plus, the scenery is absolutely stunning.



Khao Lak, Phang Nga: If you're brand new to surfing, Khao Lak is your spot. The waves are super gentle and the sandy bottom is forgiving for wipeouts.

Kalim Beach, Phuket: For the more experienced surfers, Kalim Beach offers a bit more of a challenge with stronger waves and a reef break.