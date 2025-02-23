Thailand: A Surfer’s secret stash of hidden waves

While it might not boast the legendary waves of Hawaii or Bali, Thailand has plenty to offer, especially for those just starting out or looking for a relaxed surf trip.
When to Hang Ten in Thailand
The best time to catch some waves depends on which coast you're hitting. The Andaman Sea side, home to Phuket and Khao Lak, gets its best swells from May to October, thanks to the southwest monsoon. Over on the Gulf of Thailand, around Hua Hin and Rayong, the waves are smaller but still fun from October to December.
Where to Find the Waves
Andaman Sea (May-October):
Kata Beach, Phuket: The most popular spot in Thailand for surfing! Kata is perfect for beginners, with tons of surf schools and rental shops. The waves are consistent and the atmosphere is buzzing.
Nai Harn Beach, Phuket: A bit quieter than Kata, Nai Harn has clean waves that are great for beginners and intermediates. Plus, the scenery is absolutely stunning.
Khao Lak, Phang Nga: If you're brand new to surfing, Khao Lak is your spot. The waves are super gentle and the sandy bottom is forgiving for wipeouts.
Kalim Beach, Phuket: For the more experienced surfers, Kalim Beach offers a bit more of a challenge with stronger waves and a reef break.
Gulf of Thailand (October-December):
Hua Hin: The most well-known surf spot on the Gulf, Hua Hin has small, playful waves that are ideal for beginners. Surf schools abound here.
Cha-am: Similar to Hua Hin, Cha-am is great for learning with its mellow waves. It's also less crowded, so you'll have more space to practice.
Rayong: Rayong is a bit of a wildcard. The waves aren't always consistent, but if you're on the east coast and looking for a wave, it's worth checking out.
What to Expect
Wave Size: Generally, the waves are around 1-2 meters high, but you might see bigger swells during the monsoon season.
Water Temperature: Perfectly warm year-round (27-30°C), so you can leave your wetsuit at home.
Surf Scene: Thailand's surf community is growing, with more and more local competitions and surf festivals popping up.
Thailand might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of surfing, but it offers a fantastic experience, especially for beginners and intermediate surfers.
Whether you're learning to stand up for the first time at Kata Beach or tackling the reef break at Kalim, the warm water and laid-back vibes make Thailand a truly special place to surf. So pack your board (or rent one there!), grab your sunscreen, and get ready to ride the waves in paradise.