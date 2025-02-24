Discover Hong Kong’s spiritual side with new temple guidebook

Hong Kong has enhanced its appeal to spiritual travellers with the release of the “Hong Kong Temple Guidebook: The Ultimate Guide to Spiritual Pilgrimage”.

Published by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), this illustrated guide also features the charming artwork of Thai artist Painterbell, known for the “John & Lulu” series.

The book showcases 25 temples, ranging from renowned sites to hidden gems and suggests nearby attractions and activities in each district. Each temple is associated with specific blessings, such as prosperity, romance or general good fortune.

The guide also offers insights into proper worship etiquette, drawing from information provided by the temples and the expertise of feng shui master Khata Chinbunchon.



