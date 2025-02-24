Discover Hong Kong’s spiritual side with new temple guidebook

Hong Kong has enhanced its appeal to spiritual travellers with the release of the “Hong Kong Temple Guidebook: The Ultimate Guide to Spiritual Pilgrimage”.
Published by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), this illustrated guide also features the charming artwork of Thai artist Painterbell, known for the “John & Lulu” series.
The book showcases 25 temples, ranging from renowned sites to hidden gems and suggests nearby attractions and activities in each district. Each temple is associated with specific blessings, such as prosperity, romance or general good fortune.
The guide also offers insights into proper worship etiquette, drawing from information provided by the temples and the expertise of feng shui master Khata Chinbunchon.
Here’s a glimpse into the guidebook:
Po Lin Monastery (Lantau Island): Situated on the Ngong Ping plateau, the Po Lin (Precious Lotus) Monastery is accessible via the Ngong Ping 360 cable car or bus route 24 from the Tung Chung MTR station. The monastery’s architecture follows feng shui principles, centring around the main shrine, which houses statues of the three Buddhas of Mahayana Buddhism, namely Dharmakaya (reality), Sambhogakaya (bliss), and Nirmanakaya (transformation). The site is also home to the iconic 34-metre-tall bronze Tian Tan Buddha. Visitors can climb 268 steps to the Buddha’s base for panoramic views.
Tin Hau Temple (Aberdeen): A short walk from the Aberdeen Bus Terminus, this Grade III historic building dates back to 1851. Dedicated to Tin Hau, the Goddess of the Sea, the temple features unique rooftop figurines and houses a copper bell believed to be from the Yongzhen era. It also features other deities including Guan Yin, Cai Shen, Wong Tai Sin and Hua Tuo. Devout residents flock to the temple during the Tin Hau Festival, honouring the Goddess of the Sea.
Wong Tai Sin Temple (Wong Tai Sin): Located near the Wong Tai Sin MTR station, this Taoist temple is dedicated to Wong Tai Sin, a deity believed to grant blessings for love, health, business, and protection. The temple's main hall houses a statue of Wong Tai Sin, and its fortune-telling sticks are believed to be highly accurate. A key attraction is the shrine of Yue Lao, the God of Love and Marriage, represented by a statue of the deity and a golden boy and a jade girl. The guidebook details specific steps for praying to Yue Lao, involving red thread and symbolic gestures.
These examples are among the many spiritual sites detailed in the guidebook. A digital version in Thai can be downloaded for free at Discover Hong Kong. Spiritual-themed phone wallpapers, designed by Painterbell, can also be downloaded for free at John Lulu Wallpaper.