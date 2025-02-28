Bangkok among top 7 Asian cities for flavourful street food

Bangkok, along with Ho Chi Minh, Kuala Lumpur, Osaka, Seoul, Singapore and Taipei, stand out for their authentic street food, which offers a delicious glimpse into the region’s culinary heritage.
According to Agoda’s latest research, the irresistible appeal of street food is a major factor driving travelers to return to these destinations.
Here’s seven cities that guarantee an unforgettable street food experience:
For travellers exploring Bangkok’s Chinatown, the bustling Yaowarat Road is a must-visit destination. This lively culinary hotspot is lined with vendors offering delights such as Guay Jub, a flavourful and peppery pork noodle soup, alongside sizzling seafood dishes like grilled prawns and spicy crab curry. The vibrant atmosphere captivates the senses, immersing visitors in a whirlwind of sights, sounds and aromas.
Hidden from the usual tourist paths, Ho Thi Ky Street is a beloved culinary gem in Ho Chi Minh City. Though known for its vibrant flower market, its true allure lies in the diverse food stalls offering local delights. Visitors can savour banh trang nuong, a crispy, Vietnamese-style grilled pizza, alongside skewered seafood and che, a sweet and refreshing dessert soup cherished by locals.
No visit to Malaysia’s capital is complete without experiencing Jalan Alor, Kuala Lumpur’s most renowned street food haven. A vibrant fusion of Malaysian, Thai, and Chinese flavours, this bustling street offers everything from smoky, charcoal-grilled satay skewers to stir-fried noodles infused with wok hei, the prized “breath of the wok.”
Osaka’s Kuromon Ichiba Market is more than just a marketplace—it’s a culinary paradise that embodies Japan’s vibrant street food culture. Visitors are irresistibly drawn to the sizzling aroma of takoyaki, crispy octopus-filled batter balls, and okonomiyaki, a savoury Japanese pancake loaded with flavourful toppings.
South Korea recently claimed the top spot in Agoda’s Return Visitor Ranking survey, solidifying its reputation as a premier food destination. In Seoul, Mangwon Market shines as a must-visit culinary hub, where travellers can savour local favourites like bindaetteok (crispy mung bean pancakes), bibimbap (mixed rice with vegetables), and tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes).
Lau Pa Sat, an iconic hawker center in Singapore, is a culinary landmark that reflects the city’s rich multicultural heritage. Its standout attraction is Satay Street, where smoky, grilled skewers of meat are served with a luscious peanut sauce. Beyond satay, visitors can indulge in Singaporean staples like Hainanese chicken rice and char kway teow, a flavourful stir-fried noodle dish that embodies the city’s culinary traditions.
No culinary adventure through Asia is complete without a visit to Taipei’s Ningxia Night Market. Renowned for its diverse flavours, this market serves up everything from the rich, comforting oyster vermicelli to the bold and iconic stinky tofu. Another crowd favourite is braised pork rice, a beloved Taiwanese staple that keeps food lovers coming back for more.