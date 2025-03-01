Sanam Chai MRT: Bangkok’s most stunning subway station

More than just a transportation hub, it is a gateway to some of Bangkok’s most iconic landmarks, including Wat Pho, Museum Siam and the bustling Pak Khlong Talad flower market.
Step inside Sanam Chai MRT, and you’ll feel like you’ve entered a grand palace rather than a subway station. Designed by renowned architect Dr Pinyo Suwannakiri, the station pays homage to the grandeur of the Rattanakosin period, blending traditional Thai aesthetics with modern functionality.
Golden lotus capitals adorn the columns, while intricate ceiling patterns and floral motifs transport commuters to Thailand’s royal past.
The design reflects Bangkok’s deep-rooted history and cultural heritage, making it one of the most beautiful metro stations in the world.
Located in the heart of Rattanakosin Island, Sanam Chai MRT provides easy access to some of the city's most treasured sites. Just a short walk from the station, visitors can explore:
Wat Pho – Home to the famous Reclining Buddha and Thailand’s first public university, this temple is a must-visit for its stunning architecture and serene atmosphere.
Museum Siam – An interactive museum that showcases Thailand’s history and culture in an engaging and modern way.
Pak Khlong Talad – Bangkok’s largest flower market, where visitors can marvel at the vibrant colours and fragrant blooms of fresh flowers sold around the clock.
With so many attractions nearby, Sanam Chai MRT is the perfect starting point for a cultural exploration of Bangkok.
No trip to this part of Bangkok is complete without indulging in its culinary delights. The area surrounding Sanam Chai MRT is filled with authentic Thai street-food stalls, traditional restaurants and stylish cafés.
Whether you're craving spicy papaya salad, a comforting bowl of boat noodles, or a refreshing iced Thai tea, there’s something for every palate.
Sanam Chai Station is part of the MRT Blue Line and operates daily from 6am to midnight. With its convenient location and stunning design, it’s not just a stop on your journey – it’s a destination in itself.
Whether you're a local commuter or a traveller exploring Bangkok, don’t miss the chance to visit this hidden gem of the city's metro system. Hop on the train and step into history at Sanam Chai MRT.