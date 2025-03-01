Sanam Chai MRT: Bangkok’s most stunning subway station

More than just a transportation hub, it is a gateway to some of Bangkok’s most iconic landmarks, including Wat Pho, Museum Siam and the bustling Pak Khlong Talad flower market.

A station fit for royalty

Step inside Sanam Chai MRT, and you’ll feel like you’ve entered a grand palace rather than a subway station. Designed by renowned architect Dr Pinyo Suwannakiri, the station pays homage to the grandeur of the Rattanakosin period, blending traditional Thai aesthetics with modern functionality.

Golden lotus capitals adorn the columns, while intricate ceiling patterns and floral motifs transport commuters to Thailand’s royal past.

The design reflects Bangkok’s deep-rooted history and cultural heritage, making it one of the most beautiful metro stations in the world.