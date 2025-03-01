MotoGP 2025 season opens with race in Buriram



The roar of engines signalled the start of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship as the Chang International Circuit in Buriram province hosted the season's inaugural race, the PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2025, which kicked off on Saturday morning.

Karom Phonphonklang, deputy spokesman for the Prime Minister's Office, confirmed that the event, running until Monday, will be the first of 22 races held worldwide this season.

Alongside the motorcycle-racing action, a vibrant OTOP (One Tambon One Product) fair is being held behind the Chang Arena football stadium, showcasing and selling local artisanal products from across Thailand. This provides a valuable platform to promote Thai craftsmanship to an international audience.

Last year's event drew an impressive 205,343 spectators, including 50,677 international visitors, generating an estimated economic impact of 4.759 billion baht and supporting 6,939 jobs. The government also collected a minimum of 300 million baht in tax revenue.

