MotoGP 2025 season opens with race in Buriram

The roar of engines signalled the start of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship as the Chang International Circuit in Buriram province hosted the season's inaugural race, the PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2025, which kicked off on Saturday morning.
Karom Phonphonklang, deputy spokesman for the Prime Minister's Office, confirmed that the event, running until Monday, will be the first of 22 races held worldwide this season.
Alongside the motorcycle-racing action, a vibrant OTOP (One Tambon One Product) fair is being held behind the Chang Arena football stadium, showcasing and selling local artisanal products from across Thailand. This provides a valuable platform to promote Thai craftsmanship to an international audience.
Last year's event drew an impressive 205,343 spectators, including 50,677 international visitors, generating an estimated economic impact of 4.759 billion baht and supporting 6,939 jobs. The government also collected a minimum of 300 million baht in tax revenue.
This year, organisers anticipate attracting more than 200,000 attendees, projecting a substantial economic boost of about 5 billion baht.
In preparation, Buriram Province, in collaboration with local volunteers, conducted a "Big Cleaning Day" at the King Rama I Monument, a prominent local landmark. Enhanced security measures, involving police, military, local authorities and volunteers, have also been implemented to ensure the safety and comfort of all visitors.
Local businesses, including shops, restaurants and hotels, are being urged to uphold high standards of hospitality and refrain from exploiting tourists. Strict penalties will be enforced for any breaches:
Tickets for the race are available at Counter Service All Ticket outlets in 7-Eleven stores nationwide, as well as at All Ticket booths at Gates 1 and 2 at the circuit.
For those attending only the concerts and activity areas, admission tickets are available at the All Ticket booths for 100 baht per day, or a three-day pass for 200 baht.
This year marks Thailand's sixth time hosting MotoGP, and the nation has been granted the prestigious honour of hosting the season opener for two consecutive years, in 2025 and 2026. This underscores Thailand's growing prominence as a leading motorsports hub in the Asian region.