Thailand Tourism Festival: celebration of culture and sustainability

Thailand is gearing up to host its 43rd annual Tourism Festival, a five-day extravaganza showcasing the nation’s diverse regional offerings, from March 26-30.

The event, officially titled Thailand Tourism Festival (TTF) 2025, will take place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok, promising a vibrant display of cultural performances, local handicrafts, culinary delights, and tourist attractions.

This year’s festival adopts the theme “Carbon Neutral Tourism”, aligning with the “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sport Year 2025” and emphasising sustainable travel practices.

Visitors can expect to explore the “5 Must Do in Thailand” – Must Taste, Must Try, Must Buy, Must Seek, and Must See – through a series of innovative zones, each highlighting the unique charm of Thailand’s regions.