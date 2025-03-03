Thailand Tourism Festival: celebration of culture and sustainability

Thailand is gearing up to host its 43rd annual Tourism Festival, a five-day extravaganza showcasing the nation’s diverse regional offerings, from March 26-30.
The event, officially titled Thailand Tourism Festival (TTF) 2025, will take place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok, promising a vibrant display of cultural performances, local handicrafts, culinary delights, and tourist attractions.
This year’s festival adopts the theme “Carbon Neutral Tourism”, aligning with the “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sport Year 2025” and emphasising sustainable travel practices.
Visitors can expect to explore the “5 Must Do in Thailand” – Must Taste, Must Try, Must Buy, Must Seek, and Must See – through a series of innovative zones, each highlighting the unique charm of Thailand’s regions.
Regional Highlights:
Amazing Thailand Zone: Commemorating 65 years of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), this zone will feature interactive exhibitions, unique Thai coffee experiences, and digital displays.
Eastern Village Zone: Showcasing the nine eastern provinces, this zone will highlight adventure, culinary, and scenic attractions, focusing on the “Must Seek” aspect of travel.
Central Village Zone: Offering a blend of nostalgia and luxury, this zone will feature award-winning Central Thai cuisine, craft workshops, and a simulated railway journey, emphasising sustainable tourism.
Northern Village Zone: Under the “Season of North 2025” theme, visitors can explore the region’s diverse seasons through culinary experiences, cultural performances, and fashion shows.
Southern Village Zone: Celebrating the southern provinces’ creativity and culture, this zone will feature local markets, craft workshops, and traditional performances.
Northeastern Village Zone: Highlighting the Isaan region’s traditions and faith, this zone will feature cultural landmarks, local cuisine, and handicraft demonstrations.
Additional Features:
The Thailand Tourism Festival 2025 promises to be a comprehensive showcase of the nation’s rich cultural heritage and commitment to sustainable tourism, offering visitors a unique and immersive experience.