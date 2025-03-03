Thailand Tourism Festival: celebration of culture and sustainability

MONDAY, MARCH 03, 2025

Extravaganza showcases nation’s diverse regional offerings March 26-30

 

Thailand is gearing up to host its 43rd annual Tourism Festival, a five-day extravaganza showcasing the nation’s diverse regional offerings, from March 26-30. 

 

The event, officially titled Thailand Tourism Festival (TTF) 2025, will take place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok, promising a vibrant display of cultural performances, local handicrafts, culinary delights, and tourist attractions.

 

This year’s festival adopts the theme “Carbon Neutral Tourism”, aligning with the “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sport Year 2025” and emphasising sustainable travel practices. 

 

Visitors can expect to explore the “5 Must Do in Thailand”Must Taste, Must Try, Must Buy, Must Seek, and Must See – through a series of innovative zones, each highlighting the unique charm of Thailand’s regions.

 

 

 

Regional Highlights:

Amazing Thailand Zone: Commemorating 65 years of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), this zone will feature interactive exhibitions, unique Thai coffee experiences, and digital displays.

Eastern Village Zone: Showcasing the nine eastern provinces, this zone will highlight adventure, culinary, and scenic attractions, focusing on the “Must Seek” aspect of travel.

Central Village Zone: Offering a blend of nostalgia and luxury, this zone will feature award-winning Central Thai cuisine, craft workshops, and a simulated railway journey, emphasising sustainable tourism.

Northern Village Zone: Under the “Season of North 2025” theme, visitors can explore the region’s diverse seasons through culinary experiences, cultural performances, and fashion shows.

 

Southern Village Zone: Celebrating the southern provinces’ creativity and culture, this zone will feature local markets, craft workshops, and traditional performances.

Northeastern Village Zone: Highlighting the Isaan region’s traditions and faith, this zone will feature cultural landmarks, local cuisine, and handicraft demonstrations.
 

 

Additional Features:

  • A dedicated zone for tourism partners and associations, showcasing travel packages.
  • A central stage hosting live performances, fashion shows, and cultural events.
  • A Sustainable Tourism Goals (STGs) zone, promoting eco-friendly travel practices.

 

The Thailand Tourism Festival 2025 promises to be a comprehensive showcase of the nation’s rich cultural heritage and commitment to sustainable tourism, offering visitors a unique and immersive experience.

 

