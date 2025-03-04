Thailand tops Google Maps reviews as platform turns 20

Thailand’s diverse attractions have cemented its status as a premier global tourist destination, with Google Maps revealing the country’s most reviewed locations as the platform marks its 20th anniversary.
Over the past two decades, Google Maps has evolved from a simple navigation tool into a comprehensive platform that has transformed global exploration.
Providing detailed maps, real-time updates, and user reviews, it has become an indispensable resource for travellers and locals alike. Moreover, it has played a crucial role in boosting local businesses by providing valuable consumer insights.
Thailand’s culinary scene has garnered the most attention.
Food remains a key draw for international visitors, with restaurants and cafes boasting unique offerings. Google’s data reveal the following top-reviewed establishments:
Top 10 Most Reviewed Restaurants:
Top 10 Most Reviewed Cafes:
Beyond its culinary delights, Thailand's natural beauty and rich history are equally celebrated. Its national parks, museums and temples consistently attract both domestic and international tourists.
Top 10 Most Reviewed Parks and National Parks:
Top 10 Most Reviewed Museums:
Top 10 Most Reviewed Temples: