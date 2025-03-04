Thailand tops Google Maps reviews as platform turns 20

TUESDAY, MARCH 04, 2025

From bustling eateries to serene temples, Thailand’s allure is reflected in user engagement with Google Maps

 

 Thailand’s diverse attractions have cemented its status as a premier global tourist destination, with Google Maps revealing the country’s most reviewed locations as the platform marks its 20th anniversary.

 

Over the past two decades, Google Maps has evolved from a simple navigation tool into a comprehensive platform that has transformed global exploration.

 

Providing detailed maps, real-time updates, and user reviews, it has become an indispensable resource for travellers and locals alike. Moreover, it has played a crucial role in boosting local businesses by providing valuable consumer insights.
Thailand’s culinary scene has garnered the most attention.

 

Food remains a key draw for international visitors, with restaurants and cafes boasting unique offerings. Google’s data reveal the following top-reviewed establishments:

 

Top 10 Most Reviewed Restaurants:

  • Pu Pen Seafood Restaurant, Chonburi Province (15,862 reviews)
  • Tandoori, Phuket Province (15,854 reviews)
  • Chocolate Ville, Bangkok (14,548 reviews)
  • Sukishi Teenoi, Srinakarin-Samut Prakan, Samut Prakan Province (14,237 reviews)
  • Nana Plaza, Bangkok (14,108 reviews)
  • Mum Aroi, Na Kluea Branch, Chonburi Province (13,308 reviews)
  • Kod Talay The Riverfront Seafood Buffet, Bangkok (14,753 reviews)
  • Rabian Talay, Samut Prakan Province (13,158 reviews)
  • The Village Farm To Café, Kanchanaburi Province (12,725 reviews)
  • Kod Talay Seafood Buffet, Bangkok (12,520 reviews)

 

Top 10 Most Reviewed Cafes:

  • Maidreamin MBK, Bangkok (17,380 reviews)
  • The Village Farm To Café, Kanchanaburi Province (12,725 reviews)
  • Cafe Phuket Viewpoint, Phuket Province (8,662 reviews)
  • Plearn Cafe Bangpu, Samut Prakan Province (6,314 reviews)
  • Nami_Dessert&Coffee by Chaokhun (Nami Central Mahachai), Samut Sakhon Province (5,684 reviews)
  • Pa Boon Cafe, Pattaya Branch, Chonburi Province (5,353 reviews)
  • Meena Cafe, Kanchanaburi Province (4,769 reviews)
  • The Coffee Club - River City, Bangkok (4,405 reviews)
  • Café 8.98 Ao Nang, Krabi Province (4,144 reviews)
  • O2 Coffee & Bistro, Nakhon Pathom Province (3,716 reviews)

 

Beyond its culinary delights, Thailand's natural beauty and rich history are equally celebrated. Its national parks, museums and temples consistently attract both domestic and international tourists.

Top 10 Most Reviewed Parks and National Parks:

  • Lumpini Park, Bangkok (35,617 reviews)
     
  • Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Ratchasima Province (15,423 reviews)
  • Erawan National Park, Kanchanaburi Province (14,016 reviews)
  • Rajabhakti Park, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province (10,350 reviews)
  • Khao Ngu Stone Park, Ratchaburi Province (9,098 reviews)
  • Ao Phang Nga National Park, Phang Nga Province (8,534 reviews)
  • Maharaj Luang Pu Thuat Buddhist Park, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province (7,874 reviews)
  • Royal Park Rajapruek, Chiang Mai Province (7,602 reviews)
  • Khao Sok National Park, Surat Thani Province (7,200 reviews)
  • Million Years Stone Park & Pattaya Crocodile Farm, Chonburi Province (6,892 reviews)

 

Top 10 Most Reviewed Museums:

  • The Sanctuary of Truth, Chonburi Province (26,932 reviews)
  • Jim Thompson House Museum, Bangkok (14,412 reviews)
  • Baan Dam Museum, Chiang Rai Province (12,298 reviews)
  • Erawan Museum, Samut Prakan Province (11,127 reviews)
  • National Museum Bangkok, Bangkok (7,692 reviews)
  • Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Pattaya, Chonburi Province (7,567 reviews)
  • Museum Siam, Bangkok (7,116 reviews)
  • Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA BANGKOK), Bangkok (5,169 reviews)
  • National Science Museum, Bangkok (4,583 reviews)
  • Hellfire Pass Interpretive Centre and Memorial Museum, Kanchanaburi Province (4,344 reviews)

 

 

Top 10 Most Reviewed Temples:

  • Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan, Bangkok (39,926 reviews)
  • Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (Wat Phra Kaew), Bangkok (37,399 reviews)
  • Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimonmangkalaram (Wat Pho), Bangkok (33,154 reviews)
  • Wat Phra That Pha Sorn Kaew, Phetchabun Province (24,167 reviews)
  • Wat Yai Chaimongkol, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province (23,032 reviews)
  • Wat Rong Suea Ten, Chiang Rai Province (22,374 reviews)
  • Wat Rong Khun, Chiang Rai Province (21,753 reviews)
  • Wat Traimit Withayaram Worawihan, Bangkok (21,206 reviews)
  • Wat Phanan Choeng Worawihan, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province (19,521 reviews)
  • Wat Phra That Doi Kham, Chiang Mai Province (19,290 reviews)
