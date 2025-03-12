World’s ‘largest’ Romanesque bell tower unveiled in Nakhon Ratchasima

A new and extraordinary landmark has emerged in the heart of the Northeast province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Wat Ban Dong Yai recently unveiled what is claimed to be the world's largest Romanesque bell tower – a stunning three-storey architectural marvel that blends classical European design with traditional Thai Buddhist elements.

The structure, which took 15 years to complete and cost over 10 million baht, features a rooftop adorned with a serene seated Buddha statue, flanked by statues of the Hindu deities Indra and Brahma.

