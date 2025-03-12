World’s ‘largest’ Romanesque bell tower unveiled in Nakhon Ratchasima

A new and extraordinary landmark has emerged in the heart of the Northeast province of Nakhon Ratchasima.
Wat Ban Dong Yai recently unveiled what is claimed to be the world's largest Romanesque bell tower – a stunning three-storey architectural marvel that blends classical European design with traditional Thai Buddhist elements.
The structure, which took 15 years to complete and cost over 10 million baht, features a rooftop adorned with a serene seated Buddha statue, flanked by statues of the Hindu deities Indra and Brahma.
The tower's façade is embellished with sculptures of angels, goddesses, and mythical giants, creating a captivating spectacle.
Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the bell tower serves as a functional space for the local community. The first two floors provide meditation halls decorated with murals depicting scenes from the Buddha's life. A large water tank on the tower also supplies the village with fresh water.
Abbot Jamras Atthakamo, the visionary behind the project, said the tower was designed by local artisans. The structure merges the regions’ cultural heritage with a touch of European grandeur, creating a unique and awe-inspiring site that attracts visitors from far and wide.