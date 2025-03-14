Japan tops Thai travellers’ wishlist for Songkran, says Klook

He noted that the significant increase in early bookings highlights Thai travellers’ strong enthusiasm for exploring new destinations.

Many prioritise traveling during Songkran and long holidays to create cherished memories with family, friends and loved ones, he said.

Sham also pointed out a noticeable shift in tourism trends, particularly among younger generations. Instead of simply booking hotels, modern travellers are actively seeking diverse experiences that enhance their trips.

“They believe engaging in activities adds depth to their travels and creates lasting memories,” he said.