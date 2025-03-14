Japan tops Thai travellers’ wishlist for Songkran, says Klook

FRIDAY, MARCH 14, 2025

Japan has emerged as the top destination among Thai travellers during the Songkran festival, according to online travel agency Klook.

Kenny Sham, general manager for Hong Kong, Macau and Thailand at Klook, said on Friday that advance bookings for activities and trips through Klook’s platform during this year’s Songkran festival have surged by over 50% compared to the previous year.

Japan leads the list of most popular destinations for Thai tourists, followed by China, Hong Kong and European countries like Switzerland, he said.

Kenny Sham, general manager for Hong Kong, Macau and Thailand at Klook

He noted that the significant increase in early bookings highlights Thai travellers’ strong enthusiasm for exploring new destinations. 

Many prioritise traveling during Songkran and long holidays to create cherished memories with family, friends and loved ones, he said.

Sham also pointed out a noticeable shift in tourism trends, particularly among younger generations. Instead of simply booking hotels, modern travellers are actively seeking diverse experiences that enhance their trips.

“They believe engaging in activities adds depth to their travels and creates lasting memories,” he said.

Japan tops Thai travellers’ wishlist for Songkran, says Klook

He highlighted six major travel trends for this summer:

  1. Theme park adventures: Attractions like Tokyo Disneyland, Shanghai Disneyland, Universal Studios Japan, and Lotte World in South Korea continue to inspire travellers of all ages.
  2. Cruise travel on the rise: Once popular among older travellers, cruises are now attracting Millennials and Gen Z, with options like Disney Cruise in Singapore gaining traction.
  3. TikTok as a travel guide: The app has become a go-to resource for real-time recommendations, insightful data and honest reviews, influencing travel planning.
  4. Car rentals for flexibility: Thai tourists are increasingly opting to rent cars while traveling abroad, especially in destinations with convenient roads and simple traffic rules, such as Japan, South Korea and parts of Europe.
  5. Exploring secondary cities: To escape crowded tourist hubs and reduce travel expenses, many are seeking unique experiences in lesser-known destinations.
  6. Event-based travel: A growing trend among travellers is planning trips around concerts and sports events by their favourite artists and athletes, turning travel into a more personalised and memorable experience.
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy