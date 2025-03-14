Japan tops Thai travellers’ wishlist for Songkran, says Klook

Kenny Sham, general manager for Hong Kong, Macau and Thailand at Klook, said on Friday that advance bookings for activities and trips through Klook’s platform during this year’s Songkran festival have surged by over 50% compared to the previous year.
Japan leads the list of most popular destinations for Thai tourists, followed by China, Hong Kong and European countries like Switzerland, he said.
He noted that the significant increase in early bookings highlights Thai travellers’ strong enthusiasm for exploring new destinations.
Many prioritise traveling during Songkran and long holidays to create cherished memories with family, friends and loved ones, he said.
Sham also pointed out a noticeable shift in tourism trends, particularly among younger generations. Instead of simply booking hotels, modern travellers are actively seeking diverse experiences that enhance their trips.
“They believe engaging in activities adds depth to their travels and creates lasting memories,” he said.
He highlighted six major travel trends for this summer: