Camera traps capture rare Siamese crocodile in Thai national park

Camera traps in Thung Salaeng Luang National Park have captured images of a Siamese crocodile (Crocodylus siamensis), a species classified as critically endangered by the International Union ffor Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
The species is also listed in Appendix 1 of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
The sighting, reported on Thursday, has renewed optimism for the species’ survival and highlights the park’s rich biodiversity. The park straddles the provinces of Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
Somkiat Yodmalee, director of Protected Area Regional Office 11, credited the discovery to a research team led by Daengrawee Promrak. The team, conducting wildlife surveys in collaboration with the Khlong Wang Chomphu Basin Development Project, first spotted the crocodile basking on rocks along the Khlong Chomphu River on March 5.
"This discovery is a testament to the ongoing efforts of our researchers," Somkiat said. "They have been meticulously monitoring the crocodile population since October 2024, deploying camera traps and tracking signs of their presence."
The Siamese crocodile is native to Southeast Asia, including Thailand, and was once widespread in the region. However, habitat loss and hunting have severely reduced its numbers.
"These crocodiles prefer slow-moving or still waters and are generally solitary creatures," explained Daengrawee. "They feed primarily on fish and small animals and pose little threat to humans unless provoked."
Conservation efforts, such as captive breeding programs and habitat protection have led to successful reintroductions in countries like Cambodia, where over 1,000 purebred crocodiles have been released into the wild since 2012.
The recent sighting in Thung Salaeng Luang National Park is significant, as the species was last officially recorded there in 2013, though locals claim to have seen them sporadically since.
The camera trap images provide evidence of breeding populations, suggesting a healthy ecosystem.
"The continued presence of these crocodiles is a beacon of hope for conservation efforts," Somkait emphasised. "It demonstrates that Thung Salaeng Luang National Park remains a vital sanctuary for rare and endangered wildlife."
However, conservationists express concern over potential threats, such as proposed reservoir constructions in the Khlong Chomphu area, which could impact the crocodile’s habitat.
"We must remain vigilant and ensure that development projects do not jeopardise the survival of these magnificent creatures," Somkiat said. "The discovery of the Siamese crocodile in Thung Salaeng Luang National Park is a call to action to protect this precious species and its natural habitat."