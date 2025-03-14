Camera traps capture rare Siamese crocodile in Thai national park

Camera traps in Thung Salaeng Luang National Park have captured images of a Siamese crocodile (Crocodylus siamensis), a species classified as critically endangered by the International Union ffor Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The species is also listed in Appendix 1 of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The sighting, reported on Thursday, has renewed optimism for the species’ survival and highlights the park’s rich biodiversity. The park straddles the provinces of Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.

Somkiat Yodmalee, director of Protected Area Regional Office 11, credited the discovery to a research team led by Daengrawee Promrak. The team, conducting wildlife surveys in collaboration with the Khlong Wang Chomphu Basin Development Project, first spotted the crocodile basking on rocks along the Khlong Chomphu River on March 5.

