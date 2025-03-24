Thailand gears up for a spectacular Songkran

Thailand is preparing for a vibrant and lucrative Songkran festival next month, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) projecting a staggering 26.564 billion baht in tourism revenue.
This surge is anticipated from both domestic and international travellers, fuelled by a nationwide programme of grand Songkran celebrations, including the highly anticipated Maha Songkran World Water Festival.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool has forecast a significant influx of tourists during the five-day festival, which runs from April 12 to 16.
The TAT expects 476,000 international visitors, a 3% increase, contributing 7.324 billion baht to the economy, up by 6.5%. Overall tourism revenue is projected to rise by 8% compared to the same period last year.
Key projections for international arrivals from various regions are:
The TAT anticipates growth across all international markets, barring East and Northeast Asia, where a 19% drop in visitor numbers and revenue is expected.
This decline is largely attributed to a decrease in Chinese and Hong Kong tourists. Chinese arrivals are projected at 65,000 (-34%), generating 1.264 billion baht (-31%), while Hong Kong tourists are estimated at 7,100 (-28%), generating 116 million baht (-26%).
This dip is linked to concerns regarding tourist safety in Thailand, especially among tour groups, families, older travellers, and MICE groups, who are particularly sensitive to such issues. Recent incidents, including the disappearance of a Chinese actor and the government's crackdown on call centre scams, have impacted confidence.
Malaysia is expected to be the top source of international visitors, followed by China, India, Russia, and South Korea. A notable increase in land border crossings from ASEAN countries, particularly Malaysia, is anticipated due to the festival coinciding with a weekend.
Long-haul travel from Europe, boosted by the Easter holiday, is also on the rise, with pre-bookings up 17%. The UK, Germany, and Israel lead advance bookings.
Meanwhile, domestic tourism is projected to reach 4,418,500 trips, a 7% increase, generating 19.240 billion baht in revenue, up 9%.
Highlights include the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025 at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, backed by a 153 million baht government budget, featuring carnival parades, water zones, drone displays, cultural performances, and concerts.
Regional events across Thailand include: