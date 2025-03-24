Thailand gears up for a spectacular Songkran

Thailand is preparing for a vibrant and lucrative Songkran festival next month, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) projecting a staggering 26.564 billion baht in tourism revenue.

This surge is anticipated from both domestic and international travellers, fuelled by a nationwide programme of grand Songkran celebrations, including the highly anticipated Maha Songkran World Water Festival.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool has forecast a significant influx of tourists during the five-day festival, which runs from April 12 to 16.

The TAT expects 476,000 international visitors, a 3% increase, contributing 7.324 billion baht to the economy, up by 6.5%. Overall tourism revenue is projected to rise by 8% compared to the same period last year.

Key projections for international arrivals from various regions are:

ASEAN: 160,800 (+7%), generating 1.573 billion baht (+18%)

160,800 (+7%), generating 1.573 billion baht (+18%) Europe: 98,100 (+23%), generating 2.001 billion baht (+25%)

98,100 (+23%), generating 2.001 billion baht (+25%) South Asia: 41,920 (+24%), generating 579 million baht (+26%)

41,920 (+24%), generating 579 million baht (+26%) North America: 19,800 (+15%), generating 362 million baht (+17%)

19,800 (+15%), generating 362 million baht (+17%) Middle East: 18,280 (+14%), generating 483 million baht (+20%)

18,280 (+14%), generating 483 million baht (+20%) Oceania: 12,830 (+6%), generating 258 million baht (+9%)

12,830 (+6%), generating 258 million baht (+9%) Africa: 2,070 (+15%), generating 35 million baht (+23%)

The TAT anticipates growth across all international markets, barring East and Northeast Asia, where a 19% drop in visitor numbers and revenue is expected.



