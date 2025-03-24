Nonthaburi to host ‘Grand Riverside Festival’

Nonthaburi is set to host a spectacular cultural event, “Chao Phraya Riverside Tourism: Maha Jetsadabodin 2025”, showcasing the province’s charms while also paying homage to King Maha Jetsadarajbodin.
The festival, which runs from Thursday (March 27) through April 2 daily from 4.30 to 11pm at Chaloem Kanchanaphisek Park, Bang Si Mueang Subdistrict, and Nonthaburi Pier, celebrates local traditions and attractions and highlights the province’s finest products and experiences, inviting visitors to explore, shop, and savour local delicacies in an atmosphere reminiscent of the reign of King Rama III.
Highlights include the grand opening ceremony featuring a spectacular light and sound show, royal exhibitions, and cultural performances, including elaborate land and water processions showcasing Thai traditions.
Visitors can also enjoy local delights and products alongside stunning photo opportunities and 16 unique stations offering diverse experiences.
An illuminated floral display and light tunnel dedicated to King Maha Jetsadarajbodin can be found around the King Rama III monument. Visitors can also rent traditional Thai attire at special rates for memorable photographs in beautifully decorated and illuminated settings.
Other attractions include:
A retro marketplace: Experience the Pak Kret Municipality’s retro market, where transactions are conducted using Pod Duang coins, transporting visitors back to the reign of King Rama III.
Artistic performances: Enjoy a variety of artistic displays from various organisations, including Khon performances and martial arts demonstrations.
Live Entertainment: Mini concerts, Thai musical folk dramas, and captivating light and sound displays.
Riverside activities: A simulated temple fair at Nonthaburi Pier, offering food, clothing, consumer goods, photo opportunities, shows, competitions, and demonstrations, including outdoor cinema and Thai boxing.
Complimentary river shuttle: Free shuttle boat service between Nonthaburi Pier and Chaloem Kanchanaphisek Park, facilitating convenient travel between event locations.
OTOP product showcase: An exhibition and sale of OTOP products and local crafts, reflecting Nonthaburi’s identity and history at the “OTOP Nonthaburi Three Capitals” station.
Traditional games and competitions: Participate in traditional games like “Wearing Chong Kraben, Sarong, and Walking with Coconut Shells” and a shrimp-eating contest, as well as agricultural and bonsai competitions.
Street art: The “Street Art @ Nonthaburi” station, an entrance to the event area in Chaloem Kanchanaphisek Park, features a light art show, illuminated floral displays, a light tunnel, and a large, three-metre moon.
Evening River Cruises: Special evening cruises offer visitors an immersive cultural experience of Nonthaburi.
Meanwhile, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Bangkok Office, in partnership with the Chao Phraya Express Boat, is offering special “Evening Cruise to Experience Nonthaburi Culture on the Chao Phraya River” trips during the festival.
Cruises will operate from Thursday to Sunday (March 30) at 5pm departing from Bang Pho Pier (MRT Bang Pho, Exit 1C or 1A). Tickets are priced at 99 baht.