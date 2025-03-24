Nonthaburi to host ‘Grand Riverside Festival’

Nonthaburi is set to host a spectacular cultural event, “Chao Phraya Riverside Tourism: Maha Jetsadabodin 2025”, showcasing the province’s charms while also paying homage to King Maha Jetsadarajbodin.

The festival, which runs from Thursday (March 27) through April 2 daily from 4.30 to 11pm at Chaloem Kanchanaphisek Park, Bang Si Mueang Subdistrict, and Nonthaburi Pier, celebrates local traditions and attractions and highlights the province’s finest products and experiences, inviting visitors to explore, shop, and savour local delicacies in an atmosphere reminiscent of the reign of King Rama III.

Highlights include the grand opening ceremony featuring a spectacular light and sound show, royal exhibitions, and cultural performances, including elaborate land and water processions showcasing Thai traditions.

Visitors can also enjoy local delights and products alongside stunning photo opportunities and 16 unique stations offering diverse experiences.