Northeast, Bangkok invite visitors to dive deep into sacred Songkran

Udon Thani and Khon Kaen are preparing to host grand Songkran celebrations for an expected surge in domestic and international tourists from April 12 to 15.
The Isaan-themed Thai New Year festival will invite visitors to join auspicious activities at sacred sites to seek blessings for prosperity.
In Udon Thani, celebrations will centre on the Ban Chiang World Heritage Cultural Courtyard, showcasing the unique customs of the Thai Phuan Ban Chiang community.These include traditional alms-giving, ritual anointing of monks, paying respect to elders, and a parade of Buddha statues.
Wat Santi Wanaram will host the ceremonial anointing of the Luang Pho Phra Sai Buddha statue while handing visitors the opportunity to pass through a holy-water tunnel. Attendees can also receive holy water from Luang Ta Maha Bua's Wat Pa Ban Tat, for blessings of happiness and tranquillity throughout the year.
Meanwhile, communities will come together for sand pagoda-building competitions, adding a playful dimension to celebrations running from April 12 to 13.
In Khon Kaen, the Thai New Year will be ushered in a traditional Isaan celebration at Wat Chai Si in Ban Sawathi. Bad luck will be banished, Isaan-style, alongside alms-giving in front of the ordination hall, merit-making, and sand pagoda building.
A flower procession will be followed by the ritual bathing of the revered ancient wooden Buddha of Ban Sawathi. Cultural performances, including Ban Sawathi Mor Lam, and displays of the “Hoop Taem Sin Sai” murals at Wat Chai Si will showcase the region’s heritage. Visitors can also look forwards to local produce and souvenirs, with events running from April 13 to 15.
Beyond the Northeast, Bangkok is unveiling a Songkran route of spiritual landmarks to guide visitors through the traditional New Year festival.
These include Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram Ratchaworawihan (Wat Pho), Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchaworamahawihan (Temple of Dawn), Wat Kanlayanamit Woramahawihan, Wat Rakhang Kositaram Woramahawihan, Wat Prayurawongsawat Worawihan, Asiatique The Riverfront, Tha Maharaj, Sooksiam at ICONSIAM pier, Guan Yu Shrine pier (Khlong San), Khlong Ong Ang-Wat Bophitphimuk Worawihan, and the heart of Yaowarat’s Chinatown Market Chaloem Buri.
Parallel celebrations are planned in the northern provinces of Chiang Mai and Lamphun, and the southern province of Phuket. Visitors can expect a diverse array of performances, activities, shopping opportunities, and picturesque photo opportunities.