Northeast, Bangkok invite visitors to dive deep into sacred Songkran

Udon Thani and Khon Kaen are preparing to host grand Songkran celebrations for an expected surge in domestic and international tourists from April 12 to 15.

The Isaan-themed Thai New Year festival will invite visitors to join auspicious activities at sacred sites to seek blessings for prosperity.

In Udon Thani, celebrations will centre on the Ban Chiang World Heritage Cultural Courtyard, showcasing the unique customs of the Thai Phuan Ban Chiang community.These include traditional alms-giving, ritual anointing of monks, paying respect to elders, and a parade of Buddha statues.

Wat Santi Wanaram will host the ceremonial anointing of the Luang Pho Phra Sai Buddha statue while handing visitors the opportunity to pass through a holy-water tunnel. Attendees can also receive holy water from Luang Ta Maha Bua's Wat Pa Ban Tat, for blessings of happiness and tranquillity throughout the year.