Thailand revives \'We Travel Together\' scheme to boost low-season tourism

Thailand's Tourism Authority has unveiled plans to relaunch the popular “We Travel Together” scheme in 2025, with reservations expected to open between May and September.

The initiative, aimed at stimulating domestic tourism during the low season, will see the government subsidising 50% of travel expenses, with a focus on hotel accommodations and dining.

Preliminary details indicate that the scheme may also include support for air travel, a move currently under consideration.

In a bid to promote tourism in less popular regions, the government is exploring options to link travel between major and secondary cities. For instance, travellers booking accommodation in Chiang Mai might be required to also visit Chiang Rai or Nan to receive full government subsidies.