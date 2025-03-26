Thailand revives \'We Travel Together\' scheme to boost low-season tourism

Thailand's Tourism Authority has unveiled plans to relaunch the popular “We Travel Together” scheme in 2025, with reservations expected to open between May and September.
The initiative, aimed at stimulating domestic tourism during the low season, will see the government subsidising 50% of travel expenses, with a focus on hotel accommodations and dining.
Preliminary details indicate that the scheme may also include support for air travel, a move currently under consideration.
In a bid to promote tourism in less popular regions, the government is exploring options to link travel between major and secondary cities. For instance, travellers booking accommodation in Chiang Mai might be required to also visit Chiang Rai or Nan to receive full government subsidies.
The project is slated to run from May to September 2025, with an initial offering of one million booking slots.
Participants can expect to receive 50% discounts on hotel stays at participating establishments, booked through a designated online platform, and digital coupons for discounted meals at participating restaurants.
The possibility of government support for airfares, particularly for inter-regional travel, is also being evaluated. Officials are considering the development of a centralised digital platform to streamline bookings and integrate online travel agencies and hotels into the scheme.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand has stated that further details regarding registration and usage will be released upon final approval of the project. This initiative is expected to provide a major boost to Thailand’s tourism sector during the low season.