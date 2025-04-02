Bangkok to Host Grand Water Festival Across 12 Historic and Modern Piers

Bangkok is set to immerse visitors in the vibrant spirit of Songkran with its grand water festival, "Bangkok Water Festival 2025," scheduled for April 13-15.

This year’s festivities, themed "River Culture...Thai Way," will span 12 iconic piers along the Chao Phraya River, offering a unique blend of traditional temple visits and contemporary celebrations.

The festival invites both locals and tourists to partake in the Thai New Year’s blessings, featuring visits to five historic royal temples: Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimonmungkalaram (Wat Pho), Wat Arun Ratchawararam (Wat Arun), Wat Kanlayanamit, Wat Prayurawongsawas, and Wat Rakhang Kositaram.

Each temple will host special ceremonies, including Buddha image bathing, merit-making, and cultural performances, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM daily. A free shuttle boat service will connect these sacred sites, making it easy for attendees to experience the spiritual heart of Songkran.

Beyond the temples, seven contemporary piers will offer a modern twist on the traditional celebrations.