Bangkok to Host Grand Water Festival Across 12 Historic and Modern Piers

Bangkok is set to immerse visitors in the vibrant spirit of Songkran with its grand water festival, "Bangkok Water Festival 2025," scheduled for April 13-15.
This year’s festivities, themed "River Culture...Thai Way," will span 12 iconic piers along the Chao Phraya River, offering a unique blend of traditional temple visits and contemporary celebrations.
The festival invites both locals and tourists to partake in the Thai New Year’s blessings, featuring visits to five historic royal temples: Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimonmungkalaram (Wat Pho), Wat Arun Ratchawararam (Wat Arun), Wat Kanlayanamit, Wat Prayurawongsawas, and Wat Rakhang Kositaram.
Each temple will host special ceremonies, including Buddha image bathing, merit-making, and cultural performances, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM daily. A free shuttle boat service will connect these sacred sites, making it easy for attendees to experience the spiritual heart of Songkran.
Beyond the temples, seven contemporary piers will offer a modern twist on the traditional celebrations.
Asiatique The Riverfront Destination, SookSiam at ICONSIAM, Tha Maharaj, Khlong Ong Ang - Wat Bophitphimuk Worawihan, Yodpiman River Walk, Guan Yu Shrine Pier (Khlong San), and Chinatown Market Chaloemburi will feature a range of activities, including food markets, live music, traditional Thai boxing, and water tunnels.
These locations will operate with varying hours, offering entertainment into the late evening.
Highlights of the festival include the fourth annual Bangkok Water Procession, showcasing sacred Buddha images and Songkran processions from five provinces.
Visitors can also explore amulet markets, enjoy traditional Thai scented water, and participate in alms-giving ceremonies. The festival will also feature unique shopping experiences at SX REPARTMENT STORE, where purchases support charitable causes and promote sustainability.
Food enthusiasts can savour auspicious dishes from across Thailand, believed to bring good fortune for the New Year. For those seeking cultural immersion, there will be displays of Thai kite flying, sand pagoda building, Thai boxing and traditional dance performances.
The festival organisers are keen to emphasise the spiritual significance of Songkran, encouraging visitors to participate in merit-making activities and seek blessings for the year ahead.
With free entry and complimentary boat services, the "Bangkok Water Festival 2025" promises an unforgettable experience, blending traditional Thai culture with modern festivities.